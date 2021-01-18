 Skip to main content
Wentz, Alfaro finish runner-up at HAC tournament
Wentz, Alfaro finish runner-up at HAC tournament

  • Updated
The Fremont wrestling team finished ninth at the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament Saturday in Kearney.

Tommy Wentz (160) and Benny Alfaro (220) both reached their respective weight class’ title match only to finish runner-up.

Wentz opened the day with a first-period pin in the quarterfinals, then edged out Cooper Jackson of Lincoln Southwest with a 4-3 decision in the semifinals.

Wentz lost a 3-1 decision to undefeated Joshua Licking of Norfolk in the championship round. Wentz took a 1-0 lead into the third period before Licking secured an escape point and a takedown to win the match.

Alfaro picked up a pin in his opening round match-up then won both his quarterfinals and semifinals matches by decision, 7-2 and 9-4, respectively. In the finals, Alfaro was pinned in the first period by Noah Sprieck of Lincoln Southwest.

Titus Richardson (285) was the third placer for Fremont, coming in third in the heavyweight division.

Richardson lost a heartbreaker in the semifinals 3-2 in the first tiebreaker round then finished his day with back-to-back pins to secure the third place finish.

Lincoln East won the tournament with 206 points with Kearney finishing runner-up with 189 points.

Fremont hosts Norfolk for a dual Thursday.

