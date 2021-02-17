Wentz, Moser advance to semifinals, Alfaro still alive on backside of the bracket

OMAHA—The third time was the charm for Fremont senior Tommy Wentz.
After two appearances at the final tournament of the year ending with a 1-2 record, the senior moved on to the second day of the tournament with a pair of pins, securing his first state medal.
“Tommy looked dominant today,” Fremont coach Ben Wilcox said. “He has had some bad luck at the state tournament the last couple of years, but he is on fire right now.”
The 160-pounder opened the tournament with a pin of Evan Gann of Bellevue in 1:07 then followed it up with a second-period pin of Chase Kammer of Lincoln East in the second period.
“It’s what I expected to do,” Wentz said on his two quick pins.
Wentz will have his toughest match of the year in the semifinals, facing undefeated Antrel Taylor of Millard South, a University of Nebraska wrestling commit.
Joining Wentz in the semifinals is teammate Garret Moser (220).
“I said this last time, but I never thought I’d be here, let alone another medal, so it felt amazing,” Moser said.
The senior battled to a pair of decision wins to guarantee a repeat medal at state after finishing fourth last year.
A second-period reversal provided enough points for Moser to pull out a 2-1 decision over Ryan Zatechka of Omaha Westside to stay on the front side of the bracket.
Moser found his offense in the quarterfinals, dispatching Ben Uhl of Elkhorn South—who was Moser’s opponent when he suffered his broken ankle—with an 8-3 decision.
“Garret is a warrior,” Wilcox said.
Moser will face Daylon Keolavone of Grand Island for a spot in the championship match.
Benny Alfaro (195) rebounded from a quarterfinals loss to keep his season alive.
Alfaro got off to a strong start, pinning Marry Bohy of Lincoln Pius X in the first period.
In the quarterfinals, Connor Hoy of Millard South got the better of the sophomore, sending Alfaro to the backside of the bracket with a second-period pin.
Alfaro responded with a dominating 12-2 major decision over Alexander Ramirez of Omaha South in the second round of wrestlebacks, extending his season for one day more and putting him on the cusp of a medal.
“Benny put himself in a great position to win in the blood round tomorrow and hopefully get a medal,” Wilcox said. “We are looking forward to having three medalists.”
Wednesday also saw the conclusion of Justin Leon’s (152) and Titus Richardson’s (285) seasons.
“They put in all the work that they needed to throughout the year and the good thing is they are both underclassmen,” Wilcox said.
Leon was pinned by Deon Davis of Omaha Central—last year’s state runner-up—in the second period in his first match of the day.
In the first round of wrestlebacks, the junior was pinned by Kaden Williams of Millard West, ending his season with a 25-17 record.
Richardson dropped a 7-3 decision to Ryan Kocovsky of Millard West in the opening round then was pinned by Michael Isele of Grand Island in the second period to end his run at state.
He finishes his sophomore—and first at the varsity level—campaign with a record of 27-14.
“His future looks bright,” Wilcox said.
Wrestling will resume tomorrow at 9 a.m. with all matches excluding the first-place matches set for the morning session. The finals are set to begin at 5 p.m.