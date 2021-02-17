Wentz, Moser advance to semifinals, Alfaro still alive on backside of the bracket

OMAHA—The third time was the charm for Fremont senior Tommy Wentz.

After two appearances at the final tournament of the year ending with a 1-2 record, the senior moved on to the second day of the tournament with a pair of pins, securing his first state medal.

“Tommy looked dominant today,” Fremont coach Ben Wilcox said. “He has had some bad luck at the state tournament the last couple of years, but he is on fire right now.”

The 160-pounder opened the tournament with a pin of Evan Gann of Bellevue in 1:07 then followed it up with a second-period pin of Chase Kammer of Lincoln East in the second period.

“It’s what I expected to do,” Wentz said on his two quick pins.

Wentz will have his toughest match of the year in the semifinals, facing undefeated Antrel Taylor of Millard South, a University of Nebraska wrestling commit.

Joining Wentz in the semifinals is teammate Garret Moser (220).

“I said this last time, but I never thought I’d be here, let alone another medal, so it felt amazing,” Moser said.

The senior battled to a pair of decision wins to guarantee a repeat medal at state after finishing fourth last year.