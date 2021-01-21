Wentz ready for state tournament push

Fremont senior Tommy Wentz didn’t get the match the Tigers were hoping for Tuesday night in their dual with Norfolk.
Instead of a battle between Wentz, the No. 3 wrestler in Class A at 160lbs, and the Panther’s Joshua Licking, the No. 2 wrestler in the weight class, Wentz handled Hudson Waldow with a second period pin.
That’s okay, because if things go according to rankings, the two grapplers could meet in Omaha at the state tournament.
“(Wentz) hasn’t backed down from anybody. He has always been the type of kid that looks for a challenge,” Fremont coach Ben Wilcox said. “Throughout the year he has been wrestling at 160 pounds and 170 pounds just depending on the tournament and depending on who is at that tournament. That’s the best thing about Tommy, he is always looking for the best competition and he is willing to go up a weight class to find the best competition.”
With districts just under a month away, Wentz is settling into the 160lbs weight class for the rest of the season.
“He is going to stay 160 the rest of the year and we expect him to do some great things at the state tournament,” Wilcox said.
Wentz’ has compiled a team-best record of 22-3 on the year. He won his weight class at the Creighton Prep Invitational and finished runner-up at the HAC Championship over the past weekend.
“It’s my last year to prove to everybody what I can do,” Wentz said.
Wentz made an early exit from last year’s state tournament as a junior going 1-2 in the double elimination tournament after dealing with an illness during the tournament. As a freshman, he fared similarly, going 1-2 at 145lbs as a sophomore.
He is hoping to change that this year with a long run on the front side of the bracket.
“I am an underdog for it right now, but I know I can prove them wrong,” Wentz said.
His coach echoed the sentiment.
“The goal is for him to be a state champion and that’s within his ability,” Wilcox said.
Fremont will take part in the Lincoln Northeast Midwest Classic on Saturday.