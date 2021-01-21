Wentz ready for state tournament push

Fremont senior Tommy Wentz didn’t get the match the Tigers were hoping for Tuesday night in their dual with Norfolk.

Instead of a battle between Wentz, the No. 3 wrestler in Class A at 160lbs, and the Panther’s Joshua Licking, the No. 2 wrestler in the weight class, Wentz handled Hudson Waldow with a second period pin.

That’s okay, because if things go according to rankings, the two grapplers could meet in Omaha at the state tournament.

“(Wentz) hasn’t backed down from anybody. He has always been the type of kid that looks for a challenge,” Fremont coach Ben Wilcox said. “Throughout the year he has been wrestling at 160 pounds and 170 pounds just depending on the tournament and depending on who is at that tournament. That’s the best thing about Tommy, he is always looking for the best competition and he is willing to go up a weight class to find the best competition.”

With districts just under a month away, Wentz is settling into the 160lbs weight class for the rest of the season.

“He is going to stay 160 the rest of the year and we expect him to do some great things at the state tournament,” Wilcox said.