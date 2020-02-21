West Point-Beemer boys hand Fremont Bergan fourth-straight loss

West Point-Beemer built a 27-23 lead in the third quarter before a 4-0 run by Bergan tied the game at 27-27. Max Nosal scored his third basket of the quarter in the final seconds to put the Knights up 31-29.

The lead changed four times in the fourth quarter – the largest margin being three points when West Point-Beemer went up 35-32.

The Knights were 2 of 8 from the foul line in the final eight minutes while the Cadets were 4 of 8.

Logemann had a team-high 12 points for Bergan. Nosal scored eight while Shaye Hoyle added seven.

Vandergriend paced the Cadets with a game-high 13 points. Keegan Doggett and Miguel Perez had eight apiece.

“We just can’t get over the hump I guess,” Moore said. “I thought we would come out and play well tonight and get some momentum coming into next week’s subdistricts. It comes down to making shots. I think we were 2-for-15 or 2-for-16 from the 3-point line and turned the ball over late in the game. We had two possessions in a row we didn’t even get a shot off.

“The bottom line is you’ve just got to play better basketball. For whatever reason the last four games, we’ve struggled a little bit.”