West Point-Beemer boys hand Fremont Bergan fourth-straight loss

WEST POINT – For the second-straight game, Fremont Bergan’s boys basketball team fell one point short.
West Point-Beemer handed Bergan a 41-40 loss in West Point on Friday night. Nearly a week ago, Guardian Angels Central Catholic snuck by the Knights 46-45.
A basket by Gavin Logemann gave Bergan a 40-39 lead and led to a West Point-Beemer timeout. The Cadets set up a play for Zach Vandergriend who hit the go-ahead basket with 7.6 seconds remaining.
The Knights then took their final two timeouts and a potential game-winning shot fell short at the buzzer.
“We gave up some offensive rebounds and turned the ball over at key times,” Bergan assistant coach Doug Moore said of Friday’s loss. “Somebody had to step up and make one play and we just fell one point short like we did last week.”
The final game of the regular season for both squads was a back-and-forth affair. The Knights’ largest lead of the game was five points while the Cadets’ was four points. The contest was tied nine times.
Bergan utilized six first-quarter points by Gavin Logemann – four of which were the result of offensive rebounds – to take an 11-9 lead into the second quarter.
Consecutive baskets by Logemann and Lucas Pruss gave the Knights a 21-6 lead with 2:30 left before halftime. The Cadets answered with a 3-pointer by Vandergriend and a bucket by Drake Repschlaeger to even the score at 21-all at intermission.
West Point-Beemer built a 27-23 lead in the third quarter before a 4-0 run by Bergan tied the game at 27-27. Max Nosal scored his third basket of the quarter in the final seconds to put the Knights up 31-29.
The lead changed four times in the fourth quarter – the largest margin being three points when West Point-Beemer went up 35-32.
The Knights were 2 of 8 from the foul line in the final eight minutes while the Cadets were 4 of 8.
Logemann had a team-high 12 points for Bergan. Nosal scored eight while Shaye Hoyle added seven.
Vandergriend paced the Cadets with a game-high 13 points. Keegan Doggett and Miguel Perez had eight apiece.
“We just can’t get over the hump I guess,” Moore said. “I thought we would come out and play well tonight and get some momentum coming into next week’s subdistricts. It comes down to making shots. I think we were 2-for-15 or 2-for-16 from the 3-point line and turned the ball over late in the game. We had two possessions in a row we didn’t even get a shot off.
“The bottom line is you’ve just got to play better basketball. For whatever reason the last four games, we’ve struggled a little bit.”
Bergan (8-14) will begin postseason play on Monday as the No. 4 seed in the C2-3 Subdistrict. The Knights will play No. 5 seed Omaha Brownell-Talbot at 7 p.m. at West Point-Beemer High School. Bergan defeated OB-T by 16 points in the third game of the season.
The Cadets (5-18) are seeded fourth in the C1-6 Subdistrict. They will play Tekamah-Herman at 7 p.m. Monday at Oakland-Craig High School.
WEST POINT-BEEMER 41, FREMONT BERGAN 40
Fremont Bergan 11 10 10 9 – 40
West Point-Beemer 9 12 8 12 – 41
FREMONT BERGAN – Jarett Boggs 3, Sam Sleister 4, Gavin Logemann 12, Max Nosal 8, Shaye Hoyle 7, Shea Gossett 1, Lucas Pruss 5.
WEST POINT-BEEMER – Jesus Barragan 2, Drake Repschlaeger 6, Riley Penrose 2, Keegan Doggett 8, Zach Vandergriend 13, Miguel Perez 8, Jaylen Kile 2.
