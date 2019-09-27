Omaha Westside downed Fremont High School 6-3 on Thursday afternoon in a boys tennis dual.
Alex Bigsby and Avery Martin won singles matches for the Tigers. Bigsby beat Jake Bonnett 8-2 at No. 1 while Martin earned an 8-3 victory over Alex Kugler at No. 4.
Josh Rosenblatt of the Warriors beat Sebastian Villagomez 8-1 at No. 2 singles. Clark Rue of Westside downed Shane Miller 8-4 at No. 3. At No. 5, Josh Siegel beat Anthony Siemer 8-1 and Zeb Gordman topped Cameron Indra 8-2 at No. 6.
In doubles action, Bigsby and Villagomez defeated Bonnett and Josh Rosenblatt 8-6 at No. 3.
Westside earned wins at No. 1 where Rue and Kugler beat Miller and Martin 8-3 and at No. 2 where Siegel and Thomas Pate beat Siemer and Indra 8-6.
In exhibition matches, Pate downed Logan Schlautman 8-1 and Brendan Pennington of Westside toppled Kenan Brodd 8-6.
In exhibition doubles, Gordman and Pennington downed Schlautman and Brodd 6-4.
The Warriors also won the junior varsity dual 10-3. Colby Robinson of the Tigers earned a 6-3 win in singles.
In doubles play, Will Furnas and Alex Berry picked up a 6-3 victory. Jacob Broeker and Reese Franzen also prevailed 6-4.
The Tigers will compete in a dual at 4 Monday afternoon at Norfolk. On Tuesday, they travel to Bellevue West for a dual at 4 p.m.