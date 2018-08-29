EAGLE — Fremont High School finished 13th Tuesday during the rain-plagued Lincoln Pius Shootout at Woodland Hills.
Lincoln Southwest won the team title with a 334. Lincoln Southeast was second (355) while Papillion-La Vista was third (360). The Tigers shot 450.
Fremont coach Matt Burg said golfers had to contend with numerous breaks in play due to rain.
“Today was tough,” he said. “Anytime you have to stop play three different times for weather, come off the course and then head back out, it can wear on you mentally. Then the round gets long, which can wear on you physically as well.
“That being said, everyone was dealing with the same thing. In the end, it comes down to competing despite the conditions. We didn’t do a good enough job of that today.”
Emma Witte led the Tigers with a 108. Tiffany Carnahan (112), Avery Gossett (114), Georgia Witte (116) and Alyssa Walters (117) also competed.
“Each of the girls played some stretches of good golf, but none of them were able to really find that rhythm and keep it going for an extended period of time,” Burg said. “You really need to find a rhythm on this golf course early, or some of these hole will ruin your score in a hurry.”
Aspen Luebbe of Columbus was the meet medalist with a 72. Katie Strickland of Southwest was the runner-up with a 77 while Jasmine Taylor of Millard North was third at 79.
Burg believes the Tigers can bounce back from the performance.
“Days like today can be good for the growth of a team if they use it as motivation and learn from it,” he said.
The Tigers return to action at 9 Friday morning in the Grand Island Invitational at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course.
Pius Shootout
Top 15 Individuals — 1. Aspen Luebbe, C, 72. 2. Katie Strickland, LSW, 77. 3. Jasmine Taylor, MN, 79. 4. Aly Troudt, K, 80. 5. Lauren Carr, Pius, 82. 6. Neely Adler, LSW, 82. 7. Lilly Zoellner, GI, 83. 8. Brynn Sundquist, LSW 83. 9. Jalea Culliver, Marian, 85. 10. Elle Speece, PLV, 85. 11. Paige Pehrson, GI, 85. 12. Katie Whitehead, LSE, 86. 13. Adelia Maigo, LSE, 86. 14. McKenzie Holloway, PLV, 87. 15. Ansley Southan, LSE, 88.
Fremont Scores — Emma Witte 55-53 — 108, Georgia Witte 59-57 — 116, Tiffany Carnaham 53-59 — 112, Avery Gossett 66-48 — 114, Alyssa Walters 64-53 — 117.
Team Standings — Lincoln Southwest 334, Lincoln Southeast 355, Papillion La-Vista 360, Grand Island 368, Millard West 369, Millard North 372, Kearney 377, Omaha Marian 378, Columbus 399, Lincoln Pius 411, Lincoln East 427, Papillion-La Vista South 442, Fremont 450, Beatrice 455.