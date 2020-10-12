Wewel earns career win 700 as Lady Knights take 4th at Centennial conference tournament

The Fremont Bergan volleyball team finished fourth at the Centennial Conference Tournament on Saturday during which coach Sue Wewel picked up her 700th career win.

The Lady Knights started the day with a 2-0 (25-10, 25-13) sweep of Columbus Scotus for Wewel’s 700th career win.

“We played virtually flawless volleyball and only had four errors in the last game of the match,” Wewel said. “I felt our serve-receive team of Lauren Baker, Carlee Hapke, Summer Bojanski, Kaitlyn Mlnarik and Addi Gilfry passed really effectively and that gave us opportunities to put down some really good kills.

"We really clicked as a unit and it was fun to see the girls relaxed, ready to play, and really dominate the match.”

Bergan (18-10) fell in a three-set battle with Wahoo Neumann in the final game of pool play 2-1 (20-25, 25-20, 13-25)

Rebecca Baker had 26 set assists, three kills and three aces in the loss. Lauren Baker had a team-high 11 kills while Mlnarik chipped in six kills and Linden Nosal added five kills.

The Lady Knights finished 2-2 in pool play, earning a spot in the third-place match against Lincoln Lutheran, who finished second in the other pool.