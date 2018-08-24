Fremont Bergan got off to a successful start on Thursday night in what the Lady Knights hope is a memorable season.
The Class D-1 Lady Knights beat Class C-1’s Omaha Roncalli 25-18, 25-15, 25-20 in the Gary D. Schmidt Gymnasium.
“Serve, serve receive and digs were the most impressive to me,” Bergan coach Sue Wewel said. “We had very few errors which allowed Allison Dieckmann to distribute the ball very well to our hitters who went up with confidence and put the ball down. The block got a lot of touches.”
Outside hitter Lexie Langley led the way with 16 kills. Fellow senior Haley Kempf had 11 kills and nine digs. Dieckmann finished with 36 set assists, six digs, two kills and an ace serve.
Lauren Baker and Emma Walz had three kills apiece while Kai McIntyre had 11 digs.
“Overall, I was really pleased with the team’s performance,” Wewel said.
Bergan will host fellow Centennial Conference school Lincoln Christian on Tuesday night. First serve is scheduled for about 7 p.m.