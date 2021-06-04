What a year: A look back at a golden year in Fremont-area athletics

Bergan baseball had the best season in the program’s tenure, securing the No. 1 ranking in the Class A briefly after winning its first ever HAC tournament championship and showcased its talent down at Haymarket in the Class A state tournament.

Fremont’s cross country success carried over to the oval with the Lady Tigers claiming its first ever state title in a team race that came down to the final race of the night.

The Lady Tigers scored in every facets from field events to the sprints to the long distance races—especially the long distance races with Elli Dahl, who could go down as an all-time great after a 1,600m and a 3,200 crown, leading the way.

At the same time, the Fremont boys added runner-up finish in the team race.

On the tennis court, Fremont’s Abbie Bigsby became the second Bigbsy to reach the podium at state tennis, finishing sixth in No. 2 singles to become the first Lady Tiger to medal in 13 years.

After the lows of last spring’s nothingness, I had hoped to maybe get to cover one or two championship-level events.

What I was treated to was a bountiful harvest of excitement day after day in a historic year for Fremont athletics.

So, when I sit down to pack away this past year, it may take a little longer than normal. There are a lot of stories to reminisce on.

