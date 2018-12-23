NORTH BEND -- Tanner Wietfeld joined some elite -- and familiar -- company earlier this month when he eclipsed 1,000 points for his career for the North Bend basketball team.
While 1999 graduate Mike Settles is third on the list, the top two career scoring spots are occupied by Wietfeld's older brothers. Kale Wietfeld, a 2012 graduate who went on to play at Briar Cliff, is No. 1 with 1,471 points while Jake Wietfeld, a 2017 graduate, is second.
"It helped me that I played all four years," the 6-foot-2 Tanner Wietfeld said. "It was kind of a nice thing to accomplish since two of my older brothers did it and my little brother (Jaxon) will probably do it, too. It is kind of a cool thing to keep it going."
The Tigers are 5-1 and ranked fourth in Class C-1 by the Lincoln Journal Star. North Bend's lone loss this year came to Class B's No. 7 Seward on Dec. 15.
"This senior class started out with about 14 guys playing in junior high and we're down to six now," Wietfeld said. "We had a few quit and another moved. But those six have bought into what we want to accomplish and have wanted to get better. I think this team has a chance to make a good run at state and go far."
North Bend coach Jon Baehr said Wietfeld has always cared more about how the Tigers are performing than personal accolades.
"For Tanner, the main thing is he wants the team to be successful," Baehr said. "If that means he needs to score more, he'll do that. But he is also willing to give the ball up and create offense for others. I think the best way to (label) him is that he is an unselfish scorer."
Kale Wietfeld had earned his diploma by the time Baehr was hired to coach the Tigers. He has coached the other four brothers -- Chase, Jake, Tanner and Jaxon.
"They just come from a great family that values hard work," the coach said. "All of those kids had jobs during the summer. They are always doing something. They value school participation in other events like one-act (plays) and are multi-sport athletes. Academics are also a big part of their family."
While academics has been the top priority for the children of Steve and Cheryl Wietfeld, basketball has also been very important. Tanner's mother, the former Cheryl Rochford, is the twin sister of Carol Emanuel. Carol's son, John, is also a senior on this year's team and led the Tigers in scoring in 2017-18.
"Growing up I played with all of my brothers and John," Tanner Wietfeld said. "We are all very competitive and we always played basketball. I think we did that because that was the sport that Kale liked the most. It just kind of came naturally to the rest of us that basketball would be the sport we would play."
Wietfeld believes many people, including his brothers, his father and Baehr have helped him become the player he is today.
"Coach Baehr got me in the gym and helped me a lot," he said. "I got to watch Kale play while I was growing up and I think being on the same team with Jake helped me develop quicker. My dad is always talking basketball. He has pushed us to be better. He'll offer constructive criticism and support us."
Tanner Wietfeld said there is no sibling rivalry about which boy is the best basketball player in the family.
"We might talk about who is the strongest or the most athletic, but we never really talk about who is the best basketball player because I think it can (vary)," he said. "Kale is the oldest. Jake is taller and has longer arms. Everyone has different styles of games, but I think I'm pretty similar to Kale. Jaxon, though, is starting to grow like Jake and he has good ball handling skills. We all are different in our own way."
While Tanner Wietfeld is known for his scoring, his coach said he also excels on the defensive end.
"He is a tenacious-type of player," Baehr said. "He thrives on that. We wants to see that he is guarding the opponent's top offensive player. He takes pride in that and he is versatile enough that he can guard a lot of different positions -- from a point guard to a No. 4 or post-type of player."
While Wietfeld takes the career scoring milestone in stride, Baehr said it is a major achievement.
"Only four guys here have done it," he said. "Coach (Fred) Lambley and Coach (Fred) Ladehoff who were here before me put together some really good teams. For Tanner to be one of only four guys to do that is a great accomplishment."
While Tanner believes Jaxon, a sophomore, can hit 1,000 points before his career is over, another family member might join this mix before the end of the 2018-19 season.
"It would be really cool if John could reach 1,000 points, too," Wietfeld said. "We even play summer club basketball together (for Nebraska Select). I think he has a really good opportunity to do that."
Wietfeld is grateful to play on a team that has many weapons like his younger brother, Emanuel, Austin Endorf and others.
"We have six or seven guys that could score in double figures on any different night," he said. "It makes it tougher for defenses because they can't key on just one guy."
Wietfeld's main goal is to get the Tigers back to the state tournament for the first time since 2016. Baehr is just glad to have him as one of the team's leaders.
"He is just a great example for young kids in our (community) on what to do and how to do it," he said.