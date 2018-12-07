NORTH BEND -- Tanner Wietfeld became just the fourth boy in North Bend school history to surpass 1,000 career points during a 76-45 win over West Point-Beemer.
John Emanuel led the Tigers with 22 points and sophomore Breckin Peters added 13. Tanner Wietfeld finished with 12 while Jaxon Wietfeld contributed 11.
Senior Blake Anderson led the Cadets with 15 points on 7 of 14 shooting from the field. Jesus Barragan added 10.
The win improves North Bend to 3-0. The Tigers play Tuesday night at Stanton. The Cadets, 2-1, host Howells-Dodge that night.