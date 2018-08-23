CEDAR BLUFFS -- The Cedar Bluffs football team has gone through a transformation this offseason.
Much like the Nebraska football team’s strength and conditioning training has been overhauled this year, so too has the Wildcats’ training regime.
And second-year Cedar Bluffs head coach Justin Cloyd hopes it pays off on the field this fall.
“We implemented a new workout regime this summer focusing more on trying to get the guys more agile and to add quickness and flexibility and those kind of things along with the weight and strength training,” Cloyd said.
While it’s been an adjustment for the Wildcats, Cloyd believes the players are seeing the benefits.
“It’s tough with a lot of these football guys,” Cloyd said. “They think, ‘I just want to bench four days a week and stuff like that.’ It took them a little while, but I think they started to understand what we were trying to get them to do and they bought in. They definitely made some progress from the baseline tests we did in the beginning of June. I think that was nice for them to be able to see that.”
Those fitness gains should be beneficial as the Wildcats are changing up their offense this season as they look to improve upon the 2017 season in which they finished with a 2-6 record.
“We’re going to try and run a fast-temp offense. … We had them do a lot of endurance runs and mile runs and stuff like that,” Cloyd said of Cedar Bluffs’ offseason training. “I think we’re in a lot better shape than we were last year at this point, so that’s been exciting to see.”
The Wildcats also went to three different pass camps and one full-contact camp to prepare for the upcoming season.
A trio of players is battling for the starting quarterback position that was vacated by the graduation of Zach Zakovec.
Senior Joey Defenz, junior Xandir Greve and Dylan Marchand, a junior transfer from Fremont High School, are in the mix to direct the Wildcats’ offense.
“Those guys know that they have to work every single day, that no position is guaranteed,” Cloyd said. “I think even at times, it might not be a terrible idea for us to use all three of the guys. I think they’d be willing to do that and they’re not very selfish kids.
“They’re probably three of the most athletic guys on the team. They’re all smart and they’re all in good shape and good athletes. They fit in pretty well.”
The signal caller will be operating behind an offensive line that includes three players who Cloyd commended for their hard work in preseason practices.
Sophomore Gabe Anaya and junior Tanner Kiefer are slated as guards while sophomore Brody Ptomey, who Cloyd said has stepped up as a leader, will line up at center.
“Brody is a kid that I think for the next three years, he’s going to be a leader around here,” the head coach said. “He does the right things and he’s here every day. … He’s easy to coach.”
Leadership also has been coming from senior Mason Thiesen, who will play both sides of the ball as well as special teams. Nick Smith and Lane Siems are expected to contribute this season at one of the skill positions.
After allowing about 40 points a game on defense a year ago, a lot of time has been spent in practices on tackling fundamentals.
“Scheme-wise, we’ll do a lot of the same things (as last season), but we just need to tackle better,” Cloyd said. “We need to understand our responsibilities on defense. We need to fill lanes and fill gaps properly, take the right steps and have good footwork to put ourselves in the position to make tackles.”
While the team’s overwhelming youth will help add depth for Cedar Bluffs this year, it also figures to be one of the Wildcats’ biggest challenges.
“We have a lot of players that their first experience will be on (Aug. 24),” Cloyd said. “Ideally, you wouldn’t have to start any sophomores and freshmen, but for us, the biggest thing will just probably be those guys are going to have to learn on the go.
“That’s a tough thing to ask a 15-year-old to do. I remember being there and I remember my first game was kind of scary actually. That’s probably the biggest challenge. It’s going to take a game or two for some of these guys to get acclimated to this level.”
Cedar Bluffs opens the season Friday by hosting Allen, one of just two teams that will be a repeat from the Wildcats’ 2017 schedule. Mead, who edged Cedar Bluffs by two points a year ago, is the other repeat opponent.
The Wildcats’ schedule also features Riverside, the reigning four-time 6-man champion who is moving up to 8-man this season. Two other Cedar Bluffs opponents – Omaha Brownell-Talbot and Omaha Christian Academy – had to forfeit their football seasons last year due to low participation numbers.
“I think the schedule gives us an opportunity to meet our goal of going to the playoffs,” Cloyd said. “We have to control the reigns and we have to take care of the things that we can control.”