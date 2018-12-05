CEDAR BLUFFS — Mason Thiesen scored 22 points to lead Cedar Blufffs to a 55-50 win over College View Academy on Tuesday night in boys basketball.
The win was the first in the head coaching career of Clayton Shepard.
CVA led 11-8 after one quarter and increased the deficit to 25-15 at halftime. The Wildcats pulled to within 39-32 at the end of the third quarter before controlling the fourth.
“It took a while to find our rhythm, but once we did we saw a glimpse of what we can look like when we are hitting on all cylinders,” said Shepard, a former Midland University forward. “The defensive intensity picked up in the second half and that led to some easier buckets on our end. We really flipped the script and started forcing turnovers instead of turning it over, especially in the fourth quarter.”
Xandir Greve added 10 points and Hunter Bacon contributed eight for the Wildcats, 1-1.
Derek Bock led the Eagles, 1-2, with 21 points. Matthan Sigowa added 17.
Cedar Bluffs will host Spalding Academy on Saturday while College View Academy hosts Lewiston on Thursday.
Box Score
Cedar Bluffs 8 7 17 23 — 55
C. View Academy 11 14 14 11 — 50
Cedar Bluffs — Mason Thiesen 22, Ethan Schutt 4, Grant Pleskac 2, Chris Vasquez 2, Hunter Bacon 8, Xandir Greve 10, Lane Siems 7.
College View Academy — Bock 21, Sigowa 17, Klein 4, Conrad 2, Fortney 6.