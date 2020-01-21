{{featured_button_text}}
Cedar Bluffs

The Cedar Bluffs girls basketball team picked up a pair of victories recently.

On Monday night, Alyssa Classen scored 17 points to lead the Wildcats to a 46-34 win over Boys Town.

Emmy Brown and Skylar Shanahan had eight points each. Neveah Paytk finished with seven while Elly Campbell had six.

Shanahan grabbed 26 rebounds while Patyk had five steals.

On Saturday, the Wildcats beat Heartland Christian 46-44 as Classen scored 14 points. Brown had 12 and Patyk finished with 11. Shanahan had six points and 21 rebounds and Campbel chipped in three points.

