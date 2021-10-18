Will Schulz, Sydney Glause led Fremont JV to sweep of home meet

The Fremont junior varsity cross country teams wrapped up their season with a home meet Friday.

The Tigers swept the awards, claiming the boys and girls individual and team titles.

Sydney Glause led the girls team, edging out teammate Ayva Darmento for first place with a time of 21:11.56 to Darmento's 21:11.92.

Fremont packed the top 10, occupying seven the of the first 10 finishes.

Jenna Knuppel took fourth in 21:35.75 followed by Callie Waters in sixth and McKenna Olson in seventh.

Maddie McBratney took ninth and Johana Macias claimed 10th place.

The Tigers won with a team score of 20 points to Elkhorn South's 44.

On the boys side, Will Schulz set the junior class meet record with a time of 16:45.05, starting a string of four-straight Tigers to cross the finish line.

Wes Pleskac ran a 16:58.30 followed by Coulter Fritz and Caleb Sund.

Paulo Torres and Jesus Villasenor finished back-to-back in sixth and seventh place to round out the Tigers' team score at 16 - 30 points ahead of runner-up Mount Michael.

Matthew Ondracek also notched a top 10 finish for Fremont, placing ninth.

