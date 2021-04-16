Williams to return to FHS boys basketball

The Fremont boys basketball program will have a familiar face on the sidelines the next time they take the floor.

Long-time head coach Mark Williams will be taking over the program for a second time following the resignation of Joe Tynon.

Williams led the Tigers for 17 years before stepping down at the end of the 2018-19 season.

“Fremont High School is happy to welcome coach Williams back to our athletic department staff," Fremont Athletic Director Scott Anderson said. "His passion and enthusiasm for the game of basketball and the students of Fremont High School are second to none.”

Fremont also announced the next volleyball head coach with Karen Nelsen taking over the program following the resignation of Cindy Kostek.

Nelsen has been the junior varsity coach for the Lady Tigers for the past three seasons.

"Karen’s energy, enthusiasm and leadership abilities make her a great fit to lead the Fremont High Volleyball into the future,” Anderson said.

