Winter Academic All-State awards announced

Winter area athletes were awarded with the Nebraska School Activities Association and the Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association Academic All-State honors on Tuesday.

The award is based on the athletes' individual academic excellence, leadership and significant contributions made to their NSAA activity with the honorees nominated by their schools.

Archbishop Bergan

Boys Basketball - Shea Gossett and Jake Ridder

Girls Basketball - Lauren Baker and Hannah Frost

Wrestling - Cal Janke

Arlington

Boys Basketball - Aiden Foreman and Tanner Pittman

Girls Basketball - Jaidyn Spoon and Sarah Theiler

Wrestling - Joshua Miller

Cedar Bluffs

Girls Basketball - Alyssa Classen and Skylar Shanahan

Wrestling - Madison Griffis and Emma Kavan

Fremont

Boys Basketball - Micah Moore and Carter Sintek

Girls Basketball - Macy Bryant and Taylor McCabe

Boys Swimming - Connor Christ and Mack Prince

Girls Swimming - Karsen Jesse and Eleanor Schiemann

Wrestling - Sebastian Villagomez

Logan View

Boys Basketball - Riley Hoetfelker and Garrett Kriete

Girls Basketball - Reagan Klein and Elizabeth Polk

Wrestling - Alex Miller and Dru Mueller

North Bend Central

Boys Basketball - Austin Endorf and Jaxon Wietfeld

Girls Basketball - Lauren Emanuel and Abby Post

Oakland-Craig

Boys Basketball - Blake Johnson and Wyatt Seagren

Girls Basketball - Kennedy Benne and Mya Guzinski

Wrestling - Laurence Brands and Thomas Maline

Wahoo

Boys Basketball - Trey Scheef and Thomas Waido

Girls Basketball - Kendal Brigham and Kelsie Sears

Wrestling - Gavin Pokorny

Wahoo Neumann

Boys Basketball - Teagan Ahrens and Thomas Haberman

Girls Basketball - McKayla Most and Lindsey Thiele

Wrestling - Jon Matulka and Aaron Ohnoutka

Yutan

Boys Basketball - Joel Pleskac and Colby Tichota

Girls Basketball - Emma Lloyd and Johanna Vandenack

