Winter Academic All-State awards announced

Winter area athletes were awarded with the Nebraska School Activities Association and the Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association Academic All-State honors on Tuesday.
The award is based on the athletes' individual academic excellence, leadership and significant contributions made to their NSAA activity with the honorees nominated by their schools.
Archbishop Bergan
Boys Basketball - Shea Gossett and Jake Ridder
Girls Basketball - Lauren Baker and Hannah Frost
Wrestling - Cal Janke
Arlington
Boys Basketball - Aiden Foreman and Tanner Pittman
Girls Basketball - Jaidyn Spoon and Sarah Theiler
Wrestling - Joshua Miller
Cedar Bluffs
Girls Basketball - Alyssa Classen and Skylar Shanahan
Wrestling - Madison Griffis and Emma Kavan
Fremont
Boys Basketball - Micah Moore and Carter Sintek
Girls Basketball - Macy Bryant and Taylor McCabe
Boys Swimming - Connor Christ and Mack Prince
Girls Swimming - Karsen Jesse and Eleanor Schiemann
Wrestling - Sebastian Villagomez
Logan View
Boys Basketball - Riley Hoetfelker and Garrett Kriete
Girls Basketball - Reagan Klein and Elizabeth Polk
Wrestling - Alex Miller and Dru Mueller
North Bend Central
Boys Basketball - Austin Endorf and Jaxon Wietfeld
Girls Basketball - Lauren Emanuel and Abby Post
Oakland-Craig
Boys Basketball - Blake Johnson and Wyatt Seagren
Girls Basketball - Kennedy Benne and Mya Guzinski
Wrestling - Laurence Brands and Thomas Maline
Wahoo
Boys Basketball - Trey Scheef and Thomas Waido
Girls Basketball - Kendal Brigham and Kelsie Sears
Wrestling - Gavin Pokorny
Wahoo Neumann
Boys Basketball - Teagan Ahrens and Thomas Haberman
Girls Basketball - McKayla Most and Lindsey Thiele
Wrestling - Jon Matulka and Aaron Ohnoutka
Yutan
Boys Basketball - Joel Pleskac and Colby Tichota
Girls Basketball - Emma Lloyd and Johanna Vandenack
