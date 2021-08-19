With foundation set, the Fremont girls cross country is ready to face new challenges in 2021

The Fremont girls cross country team has its eyes set once again on competing at the highest level of Class A, but will have to replace a trio of mainstays in their line-up to return to the top.

“Looking at our last three years, finishing runner-up three years in a row, there is obviously that thought, that idea in the back of your head, but there are some new dynamics that we have to go through,” said Fremont coach Jake Smrcina. “We have some new challenges that we haven’t faced in a while as a team and it’ll be fun to see how some of our veterans blend with the other girls that don’t have quite as much experience on the varsity level.”

The Tigers return Elli Dahl, Maris Dahl, Lucy Dillon and Mia Wagner from last year’s Class A runner-up line-up. Only Wagner, who finished 27th, finished outside of the top 25 last fall.

“Those four are as foundational as they can be,” Smrcina said.

Only Lincoln East brings back more top 25 finishers. The two schools split the first place votes in the preseason Class A coaches poll with East pulling in the No. 1 ranking followed by Fremont.