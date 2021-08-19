With foundation set, the Fremont girls cross country is ready to face new challenges in 2021

The Fremont girls cross country team has its eyes set once again on competing at the highest level of Class A, but will have to replace a trio of mainstays in their line-up to return to the top.
“Looking at our last three years, finishing runner-up three years in a row, there is obviously that thought, that idea in the back of your head, but there are some new dynamics that we have to go through,” said Fremont coach Jake Smrcina. “We have some new challenges that we haven’t faced in a while as a team and it’ll be fun to see how some of our veterans blend with the other girls that don’t have quite as much experience on the varsity level.”
The Tigers return Elli Dahl, Maris Dahl, Lucy Dillon and Mia Wagner from last year’s Class A runner-up line-up. Only Wagner, who finished 27th, finished outside of the top 25 last fall.
“Those four are as foundational as they can be,” Smrcina said.
Only Lincoln East brings back more top 25 finishers. The two schools split the first place votes in the preseason Class A coaches poll with East pulling in the No. 1 ranking followed by Fremont.
The Tigers will be led by Elli Dahl, who gutted out an 11th place finish at state cross country after only running in four races last fall. Dahl showcased her return to full strength during the spring track season, winning both the Class A 1600m and 3200m titles.
“It’s pretty fun going to the starting line knowing you have Elli Dahl on your team,” Smrcina said. “She brings a confidence to this group that very few girls can and it’s fun to see that rub off on her teammates.”
All four of Fremont’s foundational pieces return with experience.
“Maris is only a sophomore, but she has been around the block enough times and Lucy and Mia have been there every step of the way for all of our state trophies,” Smrcina said.
Chloe Hemmer and Sydney Glause will also be factors for Fremont after both spent time with the varsity last fall as freshmen.
The Tigers will also get some help filling out the line-up with senior Taylor McCabe joining the team for the first time.
The Iowa women’s basketball commit ran in both the 800m and the 4x400m during the spring track season.
“It’s her first time running cross country, but she is competitive and we know from track that she knows how to mix it up,” Smrcina said.
Fremont’s first race of the year is the Augustana Twilight race on Sept. 3 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.