LINCOLN — Matt Burg had a reason to be happy Thursday afternoon.
The Fremont High School girls golf coach watched the Tigers record their highest individual and team finish of the season Thursday during the Spartan Invitational at Highlands Golf Course.
The Tigers shot a 390 to finish seventh in the 15-team meet. Emma Witte of the Tigers earned a ninth-place medal by shooting an 86. The 390 was also Fremont’s best score of the season.
The improvement comes at the right time of the year as the Tigers will compete next week in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament. On Oct. 7, the Tigers will play in the A-3 district meet at Holmes Golf Course in Lincoln.
“I think the performance today just shows all the work the girls have put in,” Burg said. “They’ve been working hard all season to try and peak at the right time. It is very encouraging for us. We still have some work to do, but I’m glad to see the girls playing so well.”
Papillion-La Vista won the team championship with a 331. Lincoln Pius, led by individual medalist Nicole Kolbas (70), was second with a 340 while Grand Island was third at 350.
Lincoln East, the No. 3 seed (the Tigers are fourth) in the A-3 district, finished fourth with a 355.
Witte shot a 42 on the front and a 44 on the back nine.
“Emma was pretty consistent and solid all the way through,” Burg said. “What I really liked today was that when we were waiting for the results, Emma and the others were talking about that they should’ve shot this (score) or they shouldn’t have made this mistake. They were competitive about their scores. Their continuing to work on how they could’ve done some things different mentally. That was encouraging to see.”
Chloe Miller of the Tigers shot a 47-49 for a 96.
“Chloe had a decent day,” Burg said. “She just had a little hiccup in her round that kept her from shooting a little better than she did. I think she was encouraged by her results. She got in a few bad spots, but for the most part she played well today.”
Alyssa Walters also came close to cracking the century mark. She shot a 47 on the front and a 55 on the back to finish at 102. Maggie Norris (55-51) at 106 and Tiffany Carnahan (52-59) at 111 also competed for FHS.
The Tigers will compete in the HAC Tournament Thursday at the Norfolk Country Club. FHS played there last week during the Panthers’ home invite.
“Today was a good meet for us to build some confidence and we just played at the Norfolk Country Club,” Burg said. “Each one of our girls played well during stretches of that tournament. It helps their confidence that they’ve seen the course and also had some success there, even though they didn’t shoot the scores that they wanted to.”
The seventh-place finish comes on the heels of the FHS junior varsity placing fourth in the Arlington Invitational on Tuesday.
“It has been a good week for our golf program,” Burg said. “We had a couple of tournaments this week that we played well as a team. It is a good way to build momentum as we head into conference and districts.”
Spartan Invitational
Team Scores — Papillion-La Vista 331, Lincoln Pius 340, Grand Island 350, Lincoln East 355, Kearney 356, Lincoln Southwest 384, Fremont 390, Columbus 399, Norfolk 401, Lincoln Southeast 401, Lincoln Northeast 418, Millard West 426, Lincoln North Star 454, Bellevue West 717, Lincoln High 811.
Top 10 Individuals — 1. Nicole Kolbas, Pius, 70. 2. Sydney Taake, PLV, 79. 3. Elly Speece, PLV, 79. 4. Paige Pehrson, GI, 80. 5. Adalia Maiyo, LSE, 81. 6. Lauren Carr, Pius, 82. 7. Megan Ernst, K, 83. 8. Lily Zoellner, GI, 83. 9. Emma Witte, FHS, 86. 10. Morgan Runya, LE, 86.