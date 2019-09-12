LINCOLN — Fremont High School got a preview of what the Class A state golf tournament might look like next month.
The Tigers competed Thursday in the Lincoln Classic at Holmes Golf Course. Fremont finished 11th in the “A” Division that included the state’s elite.
“This tournament was like a state preview for us,” Fremont coach Matt Burg said. “We got to see how we stacked up as a team against the best in the state. It was a good measuring stick for where we are and where we need to get to in the next three weeks.”
Lincoln Southwest, led by medalist Kate Strickland (68), won the meet with a 341. Papillion-La Vista was second at 351 while Lincoln Pius was third at 356. Fremont finished 10th with a 411.
“I thought the kids did pretty well,” Burg said. “We beat Elkhorn who was seeded ahead of us in the tournament. It was a goal of ours to beat someone who was (seeded) in front of us and that was good to see.”
Emma Witte led the Tigers by shooting a 96.
“Emma is playing pretty consistently for us,” Burg said. “It is nice to have someone like that in our No. 1 spot.”
Chloe Miller (103), Tiffany Carnahan (105), Alyssa Walters (107) and Maggie Norris (117) also competed for the Tigers.
“I think a common thing throughout the team was that we struggled putting today,” Burg said. “Everyone was hitting it well, but we were just snakebit with our putting.”
The Tigers will compete Sept. 19 at the Norfolk Invitational at the Norfolk Country Club.
Lincoln Classic
Team Finish — Lincoln Southwest 341, Papillion-La Vista 351, Lincoln Pius 356, Lincoln East 358, Millard North 359, Elkhorn South 367, Omaha Marian 373, Lincoln Southeast 373, Omaha Westside 373, Fremont 411, Elkhorn 426, Papillion-La Vista South 428.
Top 10 Individuals — 1. Kate Strickland, LSW, 68. 2. Kaitlyn Hanna, Westside, 75. 3. Brynnn Sundquist, LSW, 75. 4. Coco Kolbas, Pius, 76. 5. Jazmine Taylor, MN, 78.l 6. Emily Karmazin, E, 78. 7. Lauren Carr, Pius, 79. 8. Kaitlyn Durnier, LE, 79. 9. Adailia Maiyo, LSE, 80. 10. Katie Ruge, MN, 82.