NORFOLK — Fremont High School had a pair of golfers capture medals Thursday during the Heartland Athletic Conference Meet at the Norfolk Country Club.
“We haven’t had two girls medal in a meet for a while,” Fremont coach Matt Burg said. “When you add in that it was the conference meet, it was a very nice accomplishment.”
Lincoln Southwest, led by Katie Strickland’s first-place individual finish (77) won the meet with a 354. Lincoln Pius, led by individual runner-up Nicole Kolbas (81), was second at 359 while Kearney was third at 389.
The Tigers finished seventh with a 414 — 10 strokes behind sixth-place finisher Lincoln Southeast.
“It wasn’t nearly as wet in Norfolk as it was in Fremont, but it was a cold day and everyone was bundled up, so the scores were a little bit higher,” Burg said. “Two of our girls took advantage of that opportunity to work their way into the top 15.”
Emma Witte of the Tigers shot a 93 to finish ninth while teammate Chloe Miller had a 98 to place 15th.
Witte shot a 46-47 while Miller finished with a 49-49.
“Emma had a little bit of a rough start on the first three holes, but then she played pretty consistent,” Burg said. “It was kind of the same thing for Chloe.”
Tiffany Carnahan of the Tigers shot a 110 (58-52) while Alyssa Walters had a 113 (58-55). Maggie Norris recorded a 121 (62-59).
Burg said the Tigers would’ve liked to have broken 400 as a team, but they finished where they were seeded.
“It is always disappointing not to be under 400, but Norfolk plays a little tougher and it was (challenging) conditions,” he said. “Seventh was where we were seeded so we played to expectations, though the score wasn’t where we wanted it to be.”
The Tigers will compete Monday in the A-3 district tournament at Holmes Golf Course in Lincoln. Other teams involved include: Grand Island, Lincoln East, Millard North, Norfolk, Omaha North, Omaha Northwest and Ralston/Omaha Mercy.
“We’ll be ready to go Monday and hopefully things will go our way,” Burg said.
HAC Tournament
At Norfolk Country Club
TEAM SCORING — Lincoln Southwest 354, Lincoln Pius X 359, Kearney 389, Lincoln East 394, Grand Island 396, Lincoln Southeast 404, Fremont 414, Norfolk 442, Lincoln Northeast 452, Lincoln North Star 471, Lincoln High 504.
TOP FINISHERS — 1. Strickland, Southwest, 77. 2. Kolbas, Pius X, 81. 3. Adler, Southwest, 82. 4. Maiyo, Southeast, 87. 5. Carr, Pius X, 87. 6. Sothan, Southeast, 88. 7. Edwards, Kearney, 92. 8. Kuehn, Pius X, 92. 9. Emma Witte, Fremont, 93. 10. Steele, Southwest, 94. 11. Zoellner, Grand Island 94. 12. Pehrson, Grand Island, 95. 13. Knutson, East, 97. 14. Dumler, East, 97. 15. Chloe Miller, Fremont 98.