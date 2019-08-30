Fremont High School finished ninth on Friday during the Kearney Invitational at Awarii Dunes Golf Club in Axtell.
Lincoln Southwest, led by medalist Coco Kolbas (69), won the meet with a 304. Papillion-La Vista was the runner-up with 320 while North Platte was third at 334. The Tigers shot 392 -- just one stroke behind eighth-place Lincoln Southeast.
"It is still early in the season, but we broke 400 again as a team," Fremont coach Matt Burg said. "That has been good to see in these first two tournaments. Hopefully we can keep it going moving forward."
Emma Witte led the Tigers by placing 14th with an 85. Chloe Miller recovered from a rough start to shoot a 97.
"That was a nice score from Emma and it was great that she got a medal. Overall, though, I was pleased with everybody who played today," Burg said. "Chloe was playing as our No. 1 and I think she was a little nervous. She had a shaky start on her first nine, but recovered to shoot a 43 on her second nine."
Alyssa Walters finished with a 100 while Tiffany Carnahan shot a 110. Maggie Norris had a 115.
The Tigers return to action Tuesday when they play in the Lincoln Pius Invitational at Highlands Golf Course.