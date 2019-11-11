NORTH BEND — In a game where offense took center stage, it was a defensive play that decided BRLD’s victory over North Bend on Friday night in the Class C-2 state quarterfinals.
Gus Gomez recovered a North Bend fumble following a quarterback sack in the final minutes to seal the Wolverines’ 60-53 win.
Quarterback Will Gatzemeyer sparked the Wolverines by accounting for 542 yards and six touchdowns. The senior was 19 of 33 passing for 313 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed 33 times for 229 yards and two other scores.
North Bend senior quarterback Austin Endorf was 20 of 27 for 257 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Cody Prohaska while teammate Ethan Mullally rushed for 133 yards and four touchdowns on 27 carries.
Gatzemeyer’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Lucas Vogt on the first play of the fourth quarter put the Wolverines on top 46-39, but the Tigers quickly responded.
Endorf had completions to Austin Taylor and Prohaska (12 yards) to help set up a 17-yard scoring strike to Cody Pospisil with 9:25 remaining. Jarrett Poessnecker’s conversion kick tied it at 46.
The Wolverines then drove to the North Bend 41, but on fourth-and-five, junior Allan Orellana broke up a pass that was intended for Jaxon Johnson.
Endorf immediately went to work. He connected with Pospisil for a 37-yard completion. After Mullally ran for 3 yards, the QB connected with Prohaska for a 6-yard gain. On third-and-one, Mullally broke free for his fourth and final TD of the night — this one a 19-yard run. Poessnecker made it 53-46 with 6:18 left.
The Wolverines connected on a long pass that helped set up Kobe Lyons’ 4-yard TD run, but Vogt’s conversion kick sailed wide left leaving the Tigers with a one-point lead.
Lyons’ sack of Endorf forced a rare three-and-out on the Tigers’ next series. Following the North Bend punt, the Wolverines went 55 yards in five plays. Gatzemeyer connected with Dylan Beutler on a 31-yard scoring toss. Gatzemeyer ran in the two-point conversion to give the Wolverines a seven-point advantage with 1:44 left.
That set the stage for Gomez’s fumble recovery.
Pospisil hauled in eight passes for 118 yards and two scores to lead North Bend’s receiver corps. Prohaska had four catches for 25 yards and Taylor hauled in three catches for 68 yards.
Vogt caught 11 passes for 108 yards and three scores while Beutler had three receptions for 99 yards.
The fifth-seeded Wolverines will now face top-seeded Sutton in the semifinals on Friday night. The other semifinal features second-seeded Oakland-Craig against third-seeded St. Paul.
Gavin Peterson led the Tigers’ defense with 10 tackles, including eight solo stops. Ian Virka and Breckin Peters had nine tackles apiece while Mullally had eight. Cole Johnson finished with seven.
The Tigers’ season ends at 9-2.
Box Score
BRLD 12 14 13 21 — 60
North Bend 14 14 11 14 — 53
Scoring
N — Austin Endorf 3 pass from Cody Pospisil (Jarrett Poesnecker kick)
N — Pospisil 6 pass from Endorf (Poessnecker kick)
B — Kobe Lyons 11 run (kick failed)
B — Lucas Vogt 60 interception return (run failed)
B — Will Gatzemeyer 3 run (Jaxon Johnson pass from Gatzemeyer)
N — Ethan Mullally 1 run (Poessnecker kick)
N — Mullally 29 run (Poessnecker kick)
B — Vogt 5 pass from Gatzemeyer (pass failed)
N — Mullally 1 run (Endorf run)
B — Vogt 28 pass from Gatzemeyer (kick failed)
N — Poessnecker 27 field goal
B — Gatzemeyer 2 run (Vogt kick)
B — Vogt 10 pass from Gatzemeyer (Vogt kick)
N — Pospisil 17 pass from Endorf (Poesnecker kick)
N — Mullally 18 run (Poessnecker kick)
B — Lyons 4 run (kick failed)
B — Dylan Beutler 31 pass from Gatzemeyer (Gatzemeyer run)