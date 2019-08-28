ARLINGTON -- Remington Gay’s signature move (on the wrestling mat) isn’t a single action at all, but a flurry.
His constant movement is at once exhilarating and exhausting: circling around the mat, clinching and releasing, jockeying for position, shooting in for the takedown, making a series of moves, securing the win.
The numbers confirm the impression that Arlington’s lithe 6-foot-3 and 240-pound multi-sport athlete is everywhere at once: Gay led the Eagles with a 48-2 record and won the Class C 220-pound state wrestling championship in February of 2019.
“I just really try to outwork my opponent,” said Gay, who is a three-time state wrestling qualifier. “I treat every match like it’s the state title match. I get up early and then wrestle defensive after that.”
This fall, Gay hopes the success he had on the wrestling mat as a junior will translate into a stellar senior season on the football field. Having already earned a combined five letters in both sports, Gay said he tries to apply the lessons he’s learned in one sport to the other.
“Knowing how to use your opponent’s weight and strength against them has been very beneficial to me in both sports,” Gay said. “Also, as a lineman, it’s important to be aggressive because usually the player who gets off the ball faster usually wins.”
Arlington football coach Steven Gubbels credits wrestling for helping Gay become a well-rounded defensive and offensive lineman.
“Wrestling is great for body awareness and the overall competitive development of young athletes,” Gubbels said. “Both his challenges and his successes on the mat have played a role in his development as a football player.”
His development as a football player helped Gay earn all-district honors each of the two years he’s been a starting lineman for the Eagles. This past season, the 18-year-old Gay led Arlington in tackles with 96 and earned Fremont Tribune All-Area first-team honors as an offensive lineman.
“Well, I improved a lot from my sophomore year to last year,” Gay said, “but there’s still a lot that I can still do to get better."
One constant in Gay's game, however, is his singular purpose.
"I’m out there to hit hard," he said, "and make my opponents not want to play across from me.”
Gubbels said there are many other reasons why Gay has been a key contributor to the AHS football team the last two years.
“Remington has several positive attributes for the positions he plays,” Gubbels said. “Of course his size and strength are on that list, but it is also his knowledge of the game and his instincts that have allowed him to be successful.”
Whether he’s on the wrestling mat or the football field, Gubbels knows that Gay’s constant movement gives him a winning advantage.
“Through his hard work and continued commitment to improvement over the years,” Gubbels said, “we expect Remington to have a tremendous impact on the field with both his physical play and his love and understanding of the game.”