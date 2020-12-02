 Skip to main content
Young, but experienced: Knights return bulk of last season's squad
  • Updated
The Fremont Bergan boys basketball team poses for a team photo.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

Bergan’s deep football playoff run meant the Knights will have just six practices under their belt when the basketball season gets underway Friday.

For most young teams, like Bergan is—the Knights have just one senior on the roster—that could spell disaster for cohesiveness on the hardwood.

That’s not the case for the Knights, who bring an experienced squad into the 2002-21 season returning four starters and nine letterwinners.

“It’s a group that’s played together and it’s a group that’s been on the floor a lot last year,” Bergan coach Ryan Mlnarik said.

It also helps that the Knights produced on the highest stage, going all the way to the state championship game.

“We believe there is something to a majority of our kids having the success they did on the football field leading to success on the basketball court,” Mlnarik said.

Shea Gossett is the lone senior for the Knights.

Shea is at a whole new confidence level from where he was last year,” Mlnarik said. “He spent a ton of time transforming his body. He is a lot strong and lot more confident and he is going to give us a presence inside.

Junior Gavin Logemann led Bergan in scoring last season at 10 points per game and Mlnarik expects Logemann to be a playmaker one again

Bergan also got an unexpected addition with sophomore Kade McIntyre joining the basketball team this season.

Overall, Mlnarik feels his team is “stronger and a lot more physical’ heading into the year.

Depth will be a strength for the Knights this season.

“We feel like we could have anywhere from nine to eleven to twelve kids that could play,” Mlnarik said. “We are going to be a very fast paced team.”

Bergan beings its season at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Omaha Christian Academy.

“We are a very young team, we really are,” Mlnarik said. “But even though we have a lot of youth, we have a lot of experience. We are excited to see what that translates to.”

2020-21 Schedule

Dec. 4—Omaha Christian Academy

Dec. 5—at St. Mary’s

Dec. 11—at Omaha Brownell Talbot

Dec. 12—Aquinas Catholic

Dec. 18—Lourdes Central Catholic

Dec. 19—at Lincoln Christian

Jan. 8—Homer

Jan. 9—at Arlington

Jan. 16—North Bend Central

Jan. 21—Lincoln Lutheran

Jan. 22—at Columbus Scotus

Feb. 2—Omaha Concordia

Feb. 5—at Boys Town

Feb. 12—at Bishop Neumann

Feb. 13—Guardian Angels Central Catholic

Feb. 19—West Point-Beemer

