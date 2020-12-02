Young, but experienced: Knights return bulk of last season's squad

Bergan’s deep football playoff run meant the Knights will have just six practices under their belt when the basketball season gets underway Friday.

For most young teams, like Bergan is—the Knights have just one senior on the roster—that could spell disaster for cohesiveness on the hardwood.

That’s not the case for the Knights, who bring an experienced squad into the 2002-21 season returning four starters and nine letterwinners.

“It’s a group that’s played together and it’s a group that’s been on the floor a lot last year,” Bergan coach Ryan Mlnarik said.

It also helps that the Knights produced on the highest stage, going all the way to the state championship game.

“We believe there is something to a majority of our kids having the success they did on the football field leading to success on the basketball court,” Mlnarik said.

Shea Gossett is the lone senior for the Knights.

Shea is at a whole new confidence level from where he was last year,” Mlnarik said. “He spent a ton of time transforming his body. He is a lot strong and lot more confident and he is going to give us a presence inside.