First-year Fremont coach Jeremy Tosaya broke down the 2022 season, his inaugural season on the sidelines for the Tigers, into phases prior to the start of the season.

“Phase one is develop and refine what we are doing,” Tosaya said.

The veteran college coach, who helmed Dakota Wesleyan to GPAC success for seven season and most recently was the Director of Soccer Operations at the now closed Nebraska Christian College, will have a chance to mold a young Tigers program—60% of the players out are underclassmen—into a unit in his image.

The end goal being returning Fremont to prominence in the Class A soccer landscape.

The Tigers campaign opened Monday after it’s initial slate of games last week were wiped away by rain with a 4-0 loss to state power Lincoln East.

“We’re going to have to take our lumps at the beginning of the season,” Tosaya said. “Our goal is improve and develop in the first few games and then just finish playing good soccer at the end of the season.

The Spartans struck for three goals in the span of seven minutes starting in the 20’ then again in the 26th and the 27th for a 3-0 lead at halftime.

East tacked on its final goal in the 55th minute to set the final score.

While Fremont was held scoreless in the loss, Tosaya sees offensive production coming.

“We haven’t even hardly worked on going forward and we got in behind them and we had our chances,” he said. “We’ve got attacking talent, but we’ve got to get organized and disciplined on defense.”

Defensively Fremont brings back a pair of two-year starters on its back line in keeper Caleb Kirby and defender Alex Langenfeld, who will anchor the defensive unit as the newcomers get their feet under them.

The Tigers return to the pitch at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, hosting Omaha Central.