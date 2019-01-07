ARLINGTON -- Milee Young's basket in the closing seconds lifted Arlington to a 51-49 win over Fremont Bergan on Saturday night in girls prep basketball.
"It was one of those type of games that are the most exciting to win and the most heartbreaking to lose," Bergan coach Nate Pribnow said.
The Lady Knights trailed by as many as 12 points in the opening half, but closed the second quarter on an 11-0 run that tied the game at 25 at the break.
"I was pleased with the way that we battled back after finding ourselves down that far," Pribnow said. "Arlington made us work for everything on the offensive side and they made a bunch of big shots at crucial moments. It seemed that every time we got a big basket and looked to extend a lead in the third quarter, they would come down and make a 15-footer or finish a tough shot around the basket."
Taylor Wakefield's basket in the closing minute of the third period helped the Eagles to a 38-37 lead entering the final period.
Wakefield led a balanced scoring attack for the Eagles with 16 points. Fellow senior Maggie Schmidt added 12 while Young, a junior, had 10. Kylee Bruning chipped in eight.
The Eagles were 20 of 44 from the field (45 percent) with Wakefield hitting four 3-point field goals.
Haley Kempf led the Lady Knights with 16 points. Junior Allie DeGroff added 12 while guard Allison Dieckmann contributed nine. Kaia McIntyre finished with eight.
The loss snaps a three-game winning streak for the Lady Knights and drops them to 8-4 on the season.
Pribnow said his squad can learn from the loss.
"We need to keep improving in our full-court press break," he said. "In the games that we have lost, taking care of the basketball and capitalizing against full-court pressure has been our Achilles' heel. We need to do a better job at executing our break and squaring up each time we catch the ball in the full court."
Schmidt had eight rebounds while Young had five for the Eagles, who had 13 turnovers in the win. Arlington, 7-5, plays Tuesday night at North Bend while the Lady Knights host North Bend on Saturday.