The Fremont High School wrestling team has a youthful look to it this season.
The Tigers have several underclassmen who will step up into varsity roles in 2019-20. That is just fine with FHS coach Ben Wilcox, who likes the team’s potential and their enthusiasm.
“Varsity is going to be a new experience for more than half of them,” Wilcox said. “But I know they are excited about it. We tell them to take advantage of the opportunity because you only have four years to wrestle in high school.
“They’ve worked really hard, not only in the wrestling room, but in the weight room, too. We are going to be a young team as we lost six state qualifiers so a lot of guys who were JV (junior varsity) are now in the varsity lineup, but I’ve been impressed with how hard they’ve been working.”
The Tigers open their season with a triangular at 5 Thursday night at Blair against the Bears and Papillion-La Vista South. On Friday, the Fremont Invitational will begin at 3:30 p.m.
Fremont graduated five state qualifiers, including multiple state medalist Cody Carlson. Also absent this season is state veteran Luke Follett, who will miss the season due to shoulder surgery.
Returning, though, are two state veterans in Tommy Wentz and Garret Moser.
Wentz, a junior, qualified at 145 last year, but is making the move to 160.
“Tommy has really put in a lot of work during the offseason,” Wilcox said. “He went to numerous tournaments and hit the weight room. He is really strong and I look for him to be a state medalist this year. I know he was kind of disappointed in his (state) performance last year because he thought he could bring home a medal, but he is really hungry this year to have a great season.”
Moser, who competed at 195 last year, could help the Tigers this season at 195 or 220. Brandon Estrada, however, will compete at 220 in the triangular.
Another veteran is Sebastian Villagomez. He is making the move from 106 to 120.
“He came close to qualifying for state the past two seasons,” Wilcox said. “He has worked very hard and is coachable. We’re looking for good things from him as a senior.”
Another senior, Seth Redding, will be at 182. He was at 170 last year before he suffered a season-ending injury early in the season.
“He has put a lot of work in,” Wilcox said. “I’m glad he is healthy and has an opportunity.”
Junior Kayden Garges, who wrestled at 182 last season, had a strong sophomore campaign. He will open at 195.
“He came out of nowhere,” Wilcox said. “He wrestled at the youth level and didn’t compete his freshman year. He just came on strong last season. He is the most athletic kid on the team. He is very explosive. He likes to throw and he is exciting to watch because he is always in a match.”
Senior Kade Richardson returns at 285.
“He is an absolute beast,” Wilcox said. “We look for great things from him. ... From what we’ve seen, Kade has a really good chance to be a state medalist. I think it is in the back of his mind that he should’ve been a state medalist last year. He hit the weights harder than anyone on the team and he’ll be a force to be reckoned with.”
At 106, freshman Jacob Knudson and sophomore Curtis Rojas are competing for the starting role. At 113, sophomore Orlando Estrada is the leading candidate.
“He has looked good in practice,” Wilcox said. “He is just inexperienced. He did well at the JV level last year. We’re just bumping him up to a whole new world at the varsity (level).”
Senior Jarren Hammond is likely to compete at 126 while Schuyler transfer Felix Cruz, a sophomore, will be at 132.
“He is only a sophomore, but he was a letterwinner at Schuyler,” Wilcox said. “At the lighter weights, we have a lot of guys close in ability and they are pushing each other pretty hard.”
Brian Bishop was at 132 for FHS last winter, but is making the move to 138.
“He is a little bigger and stronger,” Wilcox said. “We look for him to take a step in the right direction for us.”
Other varsity performers include: Sophomore Justin Leon (145), junior Nathan Taylor (152) and senior Austin Settles (170).
Wilcox said competition for varsity jobs will remain intense throughout the season.
“The lineup this week won’t be the lineup we have three weeks down the road,” he said. “With descent plans and things like that, it will be different.”
The Tigers are focusing on steady improvement throughout the season.
“Thursday and the tournament Friday are just little battles leading up to the end of the war, so to speak,” Wilcox said. “They are all stepping stones leading to the end of the year. Where we’re at for the Fremont Invite is not where we’ll be at the end of the year. We’ll continue to get better.”