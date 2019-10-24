Fremont High School boys cross country coach Sean McMahon has seen his young team go toe-to-toe with the best teams in Nebraska this season.
On Friday, the defending Class A champions will look for a strong finish as they will compete in the state meet at the Kearney Country Club. The Tigers are set to run at 1:30 p.m.
Owen Wagner is the only returning runner from the Tigers’ squad that won the championship in 2018. Joining the junior at Kearney will be senior Andrew Blocker, and sophomores Junior Garcia, Aaron Ladd, Tyson Baker, Nolan Miller and Carter Waters.
“I feel really good about a lot of things we’ve accomplished this season,” McMahon said. “I think we’re in a really good place overall heading into the state meet. We’re running on a course that the kids love to compete on. That is very calming and reassuring to me as a coach.”
McMahon has been impressed with how his squad, primarily comprised of underclassmen, has responded to the weekly challenges.
“We had to grow up really fast,” he said. “They didn’t get the two years of running on JV (junior varsity) and a transition year where a few make varsity. They had to make adjustments quickly. I would say their unselfishness, their dedication and the their ‘team before self’ attitude is the reason they are in the conversation of being toward the front (for this meet).”
The Tigers finished second last week during the A-2 district meet in Papillion. Garcia (sixth), Wagner (eighth), Ladd (11th) and Baker (15th) all had top-15 finishes.
“We were a little leg heavy, but they have bounced back really well,” McMahon said. “The bottom line was to qualify and move on to state. Since then, they have looked pretty bouncy and confident and they are ready to go now.”
McMahon believes top-ranked Lincoln Southwest is the favorite at Kearney. The Silver Hawks rolled to the A-1 district title, led by the 1-2 finish of seniors Tyler Boyle and Trevor Acton.
“Southwest has gone coast-to-coast being No. 1 and winning against all Nebraska competition,” McMahon said. “They are a senior-dominated team with a lot of talent.”
The fourth-ranked Tigers, No. 2 Millard West, third-ranked Lincoln North Star, A-2 champion Gretna and A-3 runner-up Grand Island are among the teams hoping to overcome the Silver Hawks.
“I don’t think the gap between second and sixth is going to be that much,” McMahon said. “We lost to Gretna last week so they have be in the mix, but another team that has come on is Grand Island. They did well at districts, have three frontrunners and their fourth and fifth runners are closing the gap.”
The Tigers have had their share of injuries this season. Sophomore Braden Taylor was the team’s No. 3 runner until a foot injury sidelined him. He has returned, but won’t run at state. Another sophomore, Waters, has been bothered by a hip injury.
“He said Saturday just how much better he felt,” McMahon said. “He seems to be back to 100 percent. I thought today (Wednesday) he looked excellent. He seems to be back to his old self. It is a good time to have him healthy and running with confidence.”
McMahon has stressed to his squad to focus on their individual races and not worry about where runners from Southwest, North Star or any other team are in the pack.
“I think they are confident in how they’ll race at Kearney,” he said. “It can’t be about another specific person or team. If you do that, you are giving up control of what you are good at doing.”