Youth Bowling City Tournament held

The Fremont USBC Youth City Tournament was held recently at 30 Bowl.

Cole Macaluso led the 69 entries with both the high game and high series of the tournament. He rolled a 276 game and ended with a 788 series.

LAMAS won the team title. Members were Logan Kunzweiler, Adam Bergeron, Michael Saxton III, Andrew Wusk and Steve Bowling, Jr.

Nathan and Andrew Wusk won first place in the Doubles A Division and Bergeron and Kunzweiler finished second.

In the Doubles B Division, Emily Beatty and Tyler Heller placed first and Jena Valentine and Aspyn Leffler were second.

Finishing second to Macaluso in the Boys A Division was Nathan Wusk. Bergeron won the Boys B Division.

Kayleigh McKenzie was first in the girls singles.

All Event winners for the boys were Bergeron (Handicap) and Macaluso (Scratch). Hailey Sickles won both Handicap and Scratch for the girls.

The tournament paid $500 in scholarships. Earning those scholarships were Macaluso ($225), Kunzweiler ($75), Nathan Wusk ($75), Bergeron ($75) and Andrew Wusk ($50).

