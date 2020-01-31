The Yutan boys basketball team improved to 14-1 with an easy win over Malcolm Thursday night.
The Chieftains jumped out to a 15-6 lead after the first quarter and shut down the Clippers the rest of the way en route to a 52-22 win.
Trey Knudsen and Will Hays led all scoring with 16 and 12 points respectively for Yutan.
YUTAN 52, MALCOLM 22
|Yutan
|15
|18
|13
|6
|--
|52
|Malcolm
|6
|4
|5
|7
|--
|22
Yutan (14-1)--Knudsen 16, Hays 12, Pleskac 2, Timm 5, Daniell 3, Kube 4, Richmond 3, Tichota 7.
Malcolm--Frank 4, Saltzman 1, Henson 2, Schweitzer 1, Johnson 8, Robotham 2, Little 4.