Yutan

The Yutan boys basketball team improved to 14-1 with an easy win over Malcolm Thursday night.

The Chieftains jumped out to a 15-6 lead after the first quarter and shut down the Clippers the rest of the way en route to a 52-22 win.

Trey Knudsen and Will Hays led all scoring with 16 and 12 points respectively for Yutan.

YUTAN 52, MALCOLM 22

Yutan1518136--52
Malcolm6457--22

Yutan (14-1)--Knudsen 16, Hays 12, Pleskac 2, Timm 5, Daniell 3, Kube 4, Richmond 3, Tichota 7.

Malcolm--Frank 4, Saltzman 1, Henson 2, Schweitzer 1, Johnson 8, Robotham 2, Little 4.

