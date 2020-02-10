Yutan finishes fourth in ECNC tourney

Malcolm defeated Yutan in the semifinals of the East Central Nebraska Conference girls basketball tournament recently.

Yutan trailed just 24-18 with four minutes left in the game before the Clippers pulled away.

"Our defense was solid, but we gave up too many second chances and Malcolm took advantage," Yutan coach Rod Henkel said. "Our offense was not good. We found some open shots, but Malcolm's defense is difficult to penetrate. We could not score from the perimeter or the line."

Freshman post Emma Brown led Malcolm in scoring with 15 points.

Molly Davis and Johanna Vandenack led Yutan with seven points apiece.

The Chieftains fell behind 26-9 in the first half of the third-place game against Elmwood-Murdock on Saturday. They rallied in the second half outscoring the Knights 21-13 but it wasn't enough.

Davis led Yutan with 10 points.

Semifinals