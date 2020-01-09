{{featured_button_text}}
Yutan

A huge 24-3 run propelled the Yutan girls girls basketball team to a 47-29 win over Omaha Concordia recently.

Yutan led 22-15 at the half and extended it to 37-15 before cruising.

Molly Davis scored 16 of her career-high 22 points in the first half, including 4 3-pointers. Johanna Vandenack had 12 of her 16 points in the second half.

"We played a little zone in the first half and noticed they didn't really like it. So we came out in a little more aggressive zone in the third quarter and it really bothered them," Yutan coach Rod Henkel said.

Concordia (3-7)    9   6   0   14 - 29

At Yutan (6-3)     13  9  14  11 - 47

Concordia - Abby Kulus 5, Ella Hess 6, Ella Buroker 3, Effie Goliday 6, Summer Greene 7, Jenna Reelfs 2.

Yutan - Molly Davis 22, Christina Kerkman 2, Laycee Josoff 6, Johanna Vandenack 16, Emma Lloyd 3.

Yutan leaders - Rebounds: Davis 11, Vandenack 8. Steals: Vandenack 5, Kerkman 3, Davis 3. Assists: Davis 2, Lloyd 2.

