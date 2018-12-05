YUTAN — Yutan used a 26-11 second-quarter run to break open a close game and the Chieftains went on to defeat Arlington 60-46 on Tuesday night.
The Eagles overcame 10 first-quarter turnovers to take a 7-6 lead, The Chieftains, who went 2 of 12 from the field in the opening period, got hot in the second. Emma Lloyd had seven points in the quarter while Johanna Vandenack and Rachel Pohl contributed five each.
The run put the Chieftains up 32-18 at halftime.
Taylor Wakefield, Sarah Theiler and Maggie Schmidt helped the Eagles whittle away at the lead in the second half. Arlington used an 11-4 run that cut the deficit to 43-37 early in the fourth quarter.
“Our defense wasn’t bad, except for one thing — fouling,” Yutan coach Rod Henkel said. “Arlington made 16 free throws in the second and third quarters combined while we struggled to hit anything from the outside.”
After the Eagles pulled within six, the Chieftains forced Arlington to come out of a zone and play man-to-man.
“That’s when we pulled away,” Henkel said. “We used three players who hadn’t played much to help us with foul trouble and we survived.”
Vandenack, who finished with a game-high 19 points, had 10 in the fourth quarter. Rylie Jones added 13 points and five steals while Lynn Smith contributed 10 points, three steals and nine rebounds for the Chieftains, 2-1.
Wakefield paced Arlington, 0-2, with 14 points. Theiler added 11 and Schmidt chipped in nine.
The Eagles play Friday night at Platteview while the Chieftains play that night at Freeman.
Box Score
Arlington 7 11 17 11 — 46
Yutan 6 26 11 17 — 60
Arlington — Kailynn Gubbels 5, Kylee Bruning 3, Taylor Wakefield 14, Sarah Theiler 11, Kate Miller 4, Maggie Schmidt 9.
Yutan — Rylie Jones 13, Molly Davis 4, Johanna Vandenack 19, Rachel Pohl 5, Taylor Arensberg 2, Lynn Smith 10, Emma Lloyd 7.