Yutan reaches fourth straight state semifinals

LINCOLN—Brady Timm has been on this stage before.
The four-year starter for Yutan has been to the state tournament in each of his three previous high school seasons.
“This is a one-of-a-kind experience and luckily, I’ve been able to experience it three years before this,” Timm said. “You can get nerves with that big crowd and it being a big game where you know that your season is on the line. Knowing that you’ve been there before settles the nerves down a little bit.”
The lone senior on the Chieftains roster leaned on that experience as he scored 23 points to lead the No. 2 seeded Chieftains past No. 7 Chase County 63-43 Wednesday.
After a back-and-forth affair to start the game, a 9-0 run to close the first half gave Yutan a double-digit advantage at halftime.
Sam Petersen, who finished with 16 points as the second-leading scorer, knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers before Jake Richmond splashed a corner 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the Chieftains into the half up 37-27.
“That was huge and got our confidence going offensively and then the defense took over from there,” Yutan coach Jesse Gardner said.
The Chieftains held the Longhorns to just four points in the third quarter.
“We talked about defense all year long that that’s something we have to hang our hat on defense and rebounding,” Yutan coach Jesse Gardner said.
Offensively, Yutan got on a roll, pouring in 19 points to open up a 56-31 lead going into the fourth quarter.
“I started getting in a groove and then our offense,” Timm said. “As soon as I was able to drive and they started helping in on me, I was able to kick it out and my guys were just hitting shots.
Timm scored 11 of his 23 points in the frame
By the time the Chieftains starters exited for the night with four minutes, 33 seconds to play, Yutan’s lead had ballooned to 60-33—holding Chase County to just six points in 12 minutes of action.
The Longhorns jumped out to an early lead with Keenan Cole knocking down a pair of 3-pointers to give Chase County a 15-13 lead at the end of the opening frame.
Yutan’s Isaiah Daniell scored all eight of his points in the second quarter, accounting for a third of the Chieftain’s 24 points in the period.
Gardner, in his first year at the helm of the Yutan program, picked up his first state tournament win as a coach and currently has the Chieftains on a 15-game win steak.
This is Yutan’s fourth straight year of advancing to the semifinals.
“We knew this was step one of the process of getting to where everyone wants to be and our guys were ready,” Timm said. “Not that we expected it, but we had confidence that we would win that game and get on to round two.”
The Chieftains will face No. 6 seed Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, who knocked off No. 3 Bridgeport 59-43.
The Wolverines are 19-4 on the season and are led by 6’5” senior Dylan Beutler, who is averaging 18.9 points per game and senior Lucas Vogt, who is averaging 14.4 ppg.
Yutan faced BRLD in 2019 state tournament game.
Tip-off for the semifinals action is set for 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.