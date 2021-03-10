Yutan reaches fourth straight state semifinals

“We talked about defense all year long that that’s something we have to hang our hat on defense and rebounding,” Yutan coach Jesse Gardner said.

Offensively, Yutan got on a roll, pouring in 19 points to open up a 56-31 lead going into the fourth quarter.

“I started getting in a groove and then our offense,” Timm said. “As soon as I was able to drive and they started helping in on me, I was able to kick it out and my guys were just hitting shots.

Timm scored 11 of his 23 points in the frame

By the time the Chieftains starters exited for the night with four minutes, 33 seconds to play, Yutan’s lead had ballooned to 60-33—holding Chase County to just six points in 12 minutes of action.

The Longhorns jumped out to an early lead with Keenan Cole knocking down a pair of 3-pointers to give Chase County a 15-13 lead at the end of the opening frame.

Yutan’s Isaiah Daniell scored all eight of his points in the second quarter, accounting for a third of the Chieftain’s 24 points in the period.

Gardner, in his first year at the helm of the Yutan program, picked up his first state tournament win as a coach and currently has the Chieftains on a 15-game win steak.