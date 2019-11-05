The Fremont Tigers Hockey Club improved to 4-0 on Sunday night by downing the Lincoln Stars 9-1 at the Sidner Ice Arena.
Goalie Aaron Petty finished with 10 saves for Fremont. Lincoln's only goal came from Wes Erickson off a Connor Nelson assist with 6:20 left in the second period.
The Stars had 11 shots on goal while the Tigers had 34.
Jax Sorensen's unassisted goal with 7:03 left accounted for the lone goal of the first period. The Tigers scored three times in the second. Landen Prendergast scored off a Wes Rademacher assist at 8:27 while Jacob Ten Kley connected for two goals -- at 4:59 left (assisted by Kolbe Moore) and at 2:23 (unassisted).
You have free articles remaining.
Fremont added to its lead with five goals in the final period. Isaac Carstens started it with a goal at 10:45 (assisted by Spencer Sorensen). Ty Hallberg followed 45 seconds later off a Jax Sorensen assist.
Spencer Sorensen (assisted by Carter Franzen), Reese Franzen (unassisted) and Hunter Griffis (assisted by Cal Miller) added goals.
Fremont will play Creighton Prep at 7:30 Wednesday night at Baxter Arena.