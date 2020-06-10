Midland women's hockey adds transfer forward

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Midland women’s hockey team added transfer Alicia Williams the program announced Wednesday.

Williams comes from conference foe Lindenwood University-Belleville.

“Alicia has been one of the top players in the ACHA,” said coach Jason White in a press release. “She brings a wealth of experience, leadership and a winning pedigree. Adding a player of her caliber to our program will make us a much stronger team for this upcoming season.”

Originally from Virginia, Minnesota, Williams played four seasons for the Lynx after a standout prep career at Eveleth-Gilbert High School.

For her career, Williams has 59 goals and 51 assists in 117 games in the ACHA.

Last year she was the ninth best player in the league in terms of scoring with 37 points.

Her 19 goals and 18 assists ranked in the top 10 in the ACHA in both categories.

In 2019 she was selected to play for and represent the USA at the World University Games in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.

Midland went 17-15-1 last year and finished the year ranked 10th in the final ACHA Women’s Division 1 poll.

They are slated to begin their 2020-21 campaign in late September.

