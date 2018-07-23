NORFOLK -- The First State Juniors suffered a pair of losses in the Class A Area 6 Tournament at Veterans Field.
Norfolk downed the Juniors 7-4 on Friday night.
Baylor Brannen had two hits and two RBI for FSB. Jackson Gilfry and Will Menking had two hits apiece. Quentin Rudder and Spencer Sorensen had one hit each.
Jon Kment took the loss while Jerad Ertzner got the win.
On Sunday, Gretna beat FSB 13-1.
Noah Show had two hits while Rudder and Kolbe Moore had one each. Moore also had a RBI.
Jackson Gilfry took the loss for FSB, 8-22-2.