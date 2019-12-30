ASHLAND — Fremont Bergan faced a tall order against Plattsmouth on Monday in the boys consolation game of the Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Boys Basketball Tournament.
The Blue Devils feature a lineup that includes 6-foot-9 junior Hayden Stromsodt and 6-6 forward Hunter Adkins while Bergan’s tallest player is 6-3 Tyten Vance.
The Blue Devils scored the first 10 points of the game, but the Knights recovered to capture a 49-43 victory.
“I think it took us a while to get used to two guys that are 6-6 and 6-9,” Bergan assistant coach Doug Moore said. “We didn’t execute our defensive game plan very well in the first four minutes, but we settled down and our guards were able to put more pressure on their guards to make it more difficult to enter the ball into the post. We forced some turnovers and hit some 3-pointers today.”
A traditional three-point play by Adkins and a trey by sophomore Jude Wehrbein helped the Blue Devils break to the 10-0 lead. A Jarett Boggs traditional three-point play enabled Bergan close to 15-8 entering the second period.
Adkins opened the quarter with a field goal, but Jake Ridder, Boggs and Vance hit a trio of 3s on a 9-0 run that tied it at 17 with 4:12 left in the half. It was 22-22 at the intermission.
Another Boggs trey with 1:30 left in the third quarter put the Knights ahead for good at 34-33. Lucas Pruss’ field goal extended the advantage to 36-33 entering the final period.
Boggs was part of a balanced scoring attack for the Knights. Gavin Logemann led the way with 13 while the sophomore and Vance contributed nine each.
“You never know who it is going to be for us offensively night in and night out,” Moore said. “Different ones can (step up).”
Stockton Graham’s basket with :44 left helped the Blue Devils pull to within 44-41.The Knights were only 5 of 14 from the free throw line in the final eight minutes, but Sam Sleister and Logemann combined to hit five foul shots in the final 40 seconds to protect the lead.
Adkins led Plattsmouth with 20 points and 13 rebounds. The Blue Devils hit 18 of 32 shots from the field (56 percent), but committed 30 turnovers.
Class B’s sixth-ranked Omaha Roncalli defeated the Knights 67-45 in the first round on Saturday. Jack Dotzler had 15 points and Shane Orr added 14 for the Crimson Pride. Logemann and Vance had eight each for Bergan.
Bergan will face Hartington Cedar Catholic on Friday night in the Knight Classic. Pierce will face South Sioux City in the other first-round game.
Box Score
Bergan 8 8 18 11 — 45
Roncalli 25 8 18 16 — 67
Bergan — Tyten Vance 8, Jake Ridder 2, Shea Gossett 4, AJ Walter 2, Lucas Pruss 5, Sam Sleister 5, Max Nosal 6, Gavin Logemann 8, Jarett Boggs 5.
Roncalli — Taiden Red 5, Shane Orr 14, Mitch Hines 12, Jake Orr 9, Ben Schott 2, Jack Dotzler 15, Nolan Gorczyca 6, D. Rodgers 2, Luke Luebbe 2.
Bergan 8 14 14 13 — 49
Plattsmouth 15 7 11 10 — 43
Bergan — Logemann 13, Vance 9, Boggs 9, Ridder 3, Sleister 7, Nosal 6, Pruss 2.
Plattsmouth — Hunter Adkins 20, Stockton Graham 4, Jude Wehrbein 3, Hayden Stromsodt 3, Adam Eggert 7, Sam Prokupek 2, Dakota Minshall 2, Andrew Rathman 2.