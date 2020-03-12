Kucera's indoor season ends with national title

Midland sophomore Dylan Kucera put together an impressive indoor track season. Not only did he break the program’s indoor shot put record twice, he brought home the Warriors lone track and field individual championship.
“Being my coach’s (Matt Matlby) first national champion hits a little deeper, being able to bring him a national championship and myself one, it’s a crazy feeling,” Kucera said. “It’s still unbelievable to think I am national champion right now.”
The former Archbishop Bergan Knight set Midland’s indoor shot put record at the Ward Haylett Invitational with a throw of 56’8” in January.
He upped his own record at the NAIA national meet, logging a throw of 17.74m (58’2’).
“I could kind of tell because everybody started screaming,” Kucera said. “I kind of ran out of breath and the ball was still in the air and it hadn’t landed yet and that was kind of different than usual.”
With a field that featured four throwers with marks over 17m, including teammate Seth Sabata, the Bergan graduate had to wait until the very end to see if his throw held up to the competition.
You have free articles remaining.
“It was definitely pretty scary, but I knew my throw was pretty good and I was really confident in it,” Kucera said.
It was Sabata who provided the best challenge to Kucera, with the senior claiming second with a throw of 17.27m (56’8”).
The duo have been working together since Kucera arrived on campus.
“It’s awesome having Seth around,” Kucera said. “Being able to come in a practice with him every day and gather all of his knowledge that he talks about while at practice.”
The duo also left Brookings, South Dakota with medals in the weighted throw with Kucera finishing fourth with a throw of 18.83m (61’9”) and Sabata taking fifth at 18.36m (60’3”).
Kucera was the only underclassmen to place in the top five in both the shot put and the weighted throw.
“It’s going to be really hard to beat a feeling like this, being able to bring it home for everyone,” Kucera said.