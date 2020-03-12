Kucera's indoor season ends with national title

Midland sophomore Dylan Kucera put together an impressive indoor track season. Not only did he break the program’s indoor shot put record twice, he brought home the Warriors lone track and field individual championship.

“Being my coach’s (Matt Matlby) first national champion hits a little deeper, being able to bring him a national championship and myself one, it’s a crazy feeling,” Kucera said. “It’s still unbelievable to think I am national champion right now.”

The former Archbishop Bergan Knight set Midland’s indoor shot put record at the Ward Haylett Invitational with a throw of 56’8” in January.

He upped his own record at the NAIA national meet, logging a throw of 17.74m (58’2’).

“I could kind of tell because everybody started screaming,” Kucera said. “I kind of ran out of breath and the ball was still in the air and it hadn’t landed yet and that was kind of different than usual.”

With a field that featured four throwers with marks over 17m, including teammate Seth Sabata, the Bergan graduate had to wait until the very end to see if his throw held up to the competition.

“It was definitely pretty scary, but I knew my throw was pretty good and I was really confident in it,” Kucera said.