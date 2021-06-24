Legion teams pick up wins in Beatrice

BEATRICE -- The First State Bank & Trust Seniors jumped out to a 5-0 lead and went on to beat Beatrice 6-2 on Wednesday night in Legion baseball action.

Fremont ended with nine hits and was aided by three Beatrice errors.

Ryan Winter broke the scoreless tie in the second inning after courtesy runner Brady Millard scored on his hard ground ball single to third with the bases loaded.

FSB left the bases loaded in the second but a Beatrice error and Carter Sintek sacrifice fly scored Dawson Glause and Jax Sorensen to take a 3-0 lead in the third.

In the fourth inning, Connor Richmond hit a hard grounder through the left side and later another Beatrice error scored Landon and Hunter Mueller.

Two, two-out singles put Beatrice on the board in the bottom half of the inning but Fremont gained it back in the fifth on a Cal Janke grounder through in the infield scored Sintek from third.

Beatrice scored their final run in the bottom of the sixth on two singles but never threatened again.

Beatrice had seven hits in the game. Jace Starkey and Deegan Nelson had two singles each while Will Reimer had a double. Adam DeBoer and Cayden Eggert had a single each.