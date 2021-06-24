Legion teams pick up wins in Beatrice

BEATRICE -- The First State Bank & Trust Seniors jumped out to a 5-0 lead and went on to beat Beatrice 6-2 on Wednesday night in Legion baseball action.
Fremont ended with nine hits and was aided by three Beatrice errors.
Ryan Winter broke the scoreless tie in the second inning after courtesy runner Brady Millard scored on his hard ground ball single to third with the bases loaded.
FSB left the bases loaded in the second but a Beatrice error and Carter Sintek sacrifice fly scored Dawson Glause and Jax Sorensen to take a 3-0 lead in the third.
In the fourth inning, Connor Richmond hit a hard grounder through the left side and later another Beatrice error scored Landon and Hunter Mueller.
Two, two-out singles put Beatrice on the board in the bottom half of the inning but Fremont gained it back in the fifth on a Cal Janke grounder through in the infield scored Sintek from third.
Beatrice scored their final run in the bottom of the sixth on two singles but never threatened again.
Beatrice had seven hits in the game. Jace Starkey and Deegan Nelson had two singles each while Will Reimer had a double. Adam DeBoer and Cayden Eggert had a single each.
Kai Mayfield pitched four innings, giving up six runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out two and walking four. Zane Hoffman pitched one scoreless inning, giving up one hit and striking out one. Adam DeBoer pitched the final two innings, giving up no runs on one hit while striking out one and walking three.
Sam Gifford got the win on the mound for Fremont. He went five full innings allowing four hits and one run while walking three and striking out five. Jack Cooper and Sintek closed out the game, each working one inning.
Glause ended the night with two hits, one a double, to lead Fremont. Winter, Richmond, Sorensen, Sintek, Janke, Camden McKenzie, and Landon Mueller added singles. Millard, Landon Mueller and Sintek stole two bases apiece while Hunter Mueller and Winter added one stolen base apiece. Hunter Mueller drew three walks.
Fremont returns to the diamond Friday for a doubleheader at Norfolk. They then host Columbus on Sunday.
FSB Seniors 012 210 0 -- 6 9 1
Beatrice 000 101 0 -- 2 7 3
W: Gifford. 2B: Glause.
FSB Juniors 9, Beatrice 8
FSB Juniors stormed out to a 7-1 lead after three innings but had to hold off a late push from Beatrice to claim a 9-8 victory.
Collin Ridder led Fremont with four hits and Ryan Dix added two. Dom Escovedo, Isaac Herink, Clay Hedges and Jackson Cyza added one hit apiece. Dix had the only extra-base hit, an RBI double in Fremont's 4-run second inning.