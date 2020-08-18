Moo reach 30-win mark

The Moo became the first team to 30 wins in the Expedition League with a 12-6 victory at Souris Valley Monday night. With the win, Fremont now has a half-game lead in the race for the best regular season record in the league and homefield advantage in the Expedition League Championship Series.
After a quiet first two innings at the plate, the Fremont offense exploded in the top of the third. Nick Emanuel led off the inning with a single to left. With one out, Kanin Dodge perfectly executed the hit-and-run with a line drive single to right, moving Emanuel to third. Cooper Morrison lined a triple to left-center, scoring Emanuel and Dodge. Jack Simonsen drew a walk, then Hayden Klemenok hammered a three-run home run to right to give the Moo a 6-0 lead.
The Moo tacked on another run in the fourth. Jet Weber drew a leadoff walk, moved to second on a wild pitch, then scored on a Morrison single to center to make it 7-0.
Souris Valley cut into the Fremont lead in the fourth. Jackson Pokorney led off the inning with a single to right. Nolan Monthei doubled to right, moving Pokorney to third. Kellen Peat lined a two-run single to center to cut it to 7-2, Moo. Peat moved to third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch to make it 7-3.
Then in the sixth, the Sabre Dogs mounted a threat. With one out, Eddie Satisky reached base on an error. He moved to second when Monthei was hit by a pitch. A fielder’s choice erased Monthei at second by moved Satisky to third. Kaiden Cordoso singled to left, scoring Satisky to cut Fremont’s lead to 7-4. A walk loaded the bases, but Ben Simonsen got a critical strikeout of Karson Backer to end the inning and leave the bases loaded, closing his career-long outing with a flourish.
The Moo struck back in the seventh. Morrison led off the inning with a single to left. He moved to second on a wild pitch. After Jack Simonsen drew a walk, Morrison moved to third and Simonsen to second on a wild pitch. As Hayden Klemenok swung and missed at a wild pitch, Morrison scored and Simonsen moved to third as Klemenok reached base. With Chaney Dodge at the plate, Klemenok stole second and drew a throw, allowing Simonsen to steal home and make it 9-4 Moo.
Fremont miscues led to two Souris Valley runs in the bottom of the seventh. With one out, Declan Buckle reached on an error. He moved to second on a wild pitch, then Pokorney was hit by a pitch. The bases were loaded when Satisky was hit by a pitch. A Monthei sacrifice fly scored Buckle, and a throwing error on a pickoff scored Pokorney to make it 9-6 Fremont.
But the Moo iced the game with a two-out rally in the top of the ninth. With two outs, Klemenok was hit by a pitch. He moved to second when Cheney Dodge was walked. Klemenok and Dodge scored when a sinking line drive hit by Matt Abdelnour was mishandled by the right fielder, allowing Abdelnour to get to third. He scored one batter later when Emanuel bounced a single up the middle, giving the Moo a six-run lead.
Simonsen earned the win, throwing a career-long six innings, allowing four hits and three earned runs. Steven Boyd pitched shutout ball the last two innings to earn his second save of the year, striking out two. The Moo offense was paced by Morrison, who was four-for-five with a double, a triple, three RBI and two runs scored. Emanuel was two-for-five with an RBI and a run scored.
