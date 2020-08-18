Moo reach 30-win mark

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Moo became the first team to 30 wins in the Expedition League with a 12-6 victory at Souris Valley Monday night. With the win, Fremont now has a half-game lead in the race for the best regular season record in the league and homefield advantage in the Expedition League Championship Series.

After a quiet first two innings at the plate, the Fremont offense exploded in the top of the third. Nick Emanuel led off the inning with a single to left. With one out, Kanin Dodge perfectly executed the hit-and-run with a line drive single to right, moving Emanuel to third. Cooper Morrison lined a triple to left-center, scoring Emanuel and Dodge. Jack Simonsen drew a walk, then Hayden Klemenok hammered a three-run home run to right to give the Moo a 6-0 lead.

The Moo tacked on another run in the fourth. Jet Weber drew a leadoff walk, moved to second on a wild pitch, then scored on a Morrison single to center to make it 7-0.

Souris Valley cut into the Fremont lead in the fourth. Jackson Pokorney led off the inning with a single to right. Nolan Monthei doubled to right, moving Pokorney to third. Kellen Peat lined a two-run single to center to cut it to 7-2, Moo. Peat moved to third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch to make it 7-3.