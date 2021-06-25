Moo split DH with Whiskey Jacks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The Fremont Moo thrashed the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks, 11-2, in the second game of a doubleheader Thursday night, snapping Fremont’s five-game losing streak. The Whiskey Jacks edged the Moo in the first game, 7-6.

Fremont (17-8) wasted no time getting the lead in game two. After Darien Morphew led off the game with a walk, he moved to third on a Tyler Push double, then scored on an Austin Callahan liner that caromed off the pitcher to the catcher, who threw to first in time to retire Callahan while Morphew scored.

The Moo relied on two-out magic to take control of the game in the second. Morphew reached on a fielder’s choice with two. Then, Push ripped a triple to right, scoring Morphew. EJ Taylor followed with an RBI double to left, driving in Push. After Brock Reller singled to center, a two-run Callahan single to center scored Taylor and Push and built the Moo lead to 5-0.

Wheat City (11-14) posted a run in the third, but a Reller home run to right in his return to his hometown of Grand Forks, N. Dak., gave the Moo a 6-1 lead. In the sixth, an RBI double by Reller pushed the lead to 7-1, and Callahan followed with a monster two-run home run to push the lead to 9-1. Reller put an exclamation point on the scoring with a two-run double in the seventh.