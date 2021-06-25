Moo split DH with Whiskey Jacks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The Fremont Moo thrashed the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks, 11-2, in the second game of a doubleheader Thursday night, snapping Fremont’s five-game losing streak. The Whiskey Jacks edged the Moo in the first game, 7-6.
Fremont (17-8) wasted no time getting the lead in game two. After Darien Morphew led off the game with a walk, he moved to third on a Tyler Push double, then scored on an Austin Callahan liner that caromed off the pitcher to the catcher, who threw to first in time to retire Callahan while Morphew scored.
The Moo relied on two-out magic to take control of the game in the second. Morphew reached on a fielder’s choice with two. Then, Push ripped a triple to right, scoring Morphew. EJ Taylor followed with an RBI double to left, driving in Push. After Brock Reller singled to center, a two-run Callahan single to center scored Taylor and Push and built the Moo lead to 5-0.
Wheat City (11-14) posted a run in the third, but a Reller home run to right in his return to his hometown of Grand Forks, N. Dak., gave the Moo a 6-1 lead. In the sixth, an RBI double by Reller pushed the lead to 7-1, and Callahan followed with a monster two-run home run to push the lead to 9-1. Reller put an exclamation point on the scoring with a two-run double in the seventh.
Marco Ozuna, Jr., (1-1) earned the win in his first start on the hill, allowing just one earned run in five innings pitched, striking out six. Reller drove the offense with a 4-for-5 day with four RBI and a home run, while Callahan was 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI.
The Moo jumped out to an early 3-0 in game one against Wheat City. After an error, a dropped third strike and a walk loaded the bases, two sacrifice flies and an RBI double by Taylor Howell, along with an RBI single by Ryne Hays gave Fremont a 4-0 lead through half an inning. The Whiskey Jacks scored two in the second, but in the fourth, Morphew hit the third of three straight singles to start the inning, driving in Austin Baskin, while an RBI groundout by Callahan made it 6-2, Moo, going to the bottom of the fourth.
But Wheat City responded with two in the bottom of the fourth, then pushed three across in the fifth to take a 7-6 lead to send Fremont to its fifth straight loss, before the Moo snapped the losing streak with the game two victory.