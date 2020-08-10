Moo takes series from Souris Valley

Fremont added to the lead in the fifth. With one out, Chaney Dodge singled to right, stole second, moved to third on a throwing error by the catcher and scored on a wild pitch to build the lead to 5-3. The Sabre Dogs struck back in the sixth. With one out, Chase Alford drew a walk, stole second, moved to third on a single by Josh Solomon and scored on a double steal with Solomon to cut Fremont’s lead to one. The Moo got the run back and added another to their lead in the bottom of the sixth. With two outs, Morrison drew a walk. Ronnie McBride reached on an error and moved to second on another. Brock Reller was intentionally walked, loading the bases for Chaney Dodge, who singled up the middle, scoring Morrison and McBride to make it 7-4 Fremont.

Brody Sintek earned the win, surviving a rocky first to allow just four more hits in his last four innings of work. Morrison paced the Moo offense, going 4-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Chaney Dodge was 2-for-4 with 2 RBI as well.

Saturday - Moo 7, Souris Valley 2

James Scurto won his third straight start and the Moo offense was opportunistic in defeating Souris Valley, 7-2, Saturday night at Moller Field. The win keeps the Moo alone in first place with 10 games to go in the regular season and evens the series with the Sabre Dogs at one game each.