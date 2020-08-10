Moo takes series from Souris Valley

The Fremont Moo took two out of three games at home against Souris Valley, winning
The Moo sit at 24-18 on the season and hold a two-game lead over the Hastings Sodbusters in the Clark Division.
After their final off-day of the season, Fremont will open its final home series of the year with Western Nebraska at 6:05 p.m. Thursday at Moller Field. The game can be heard on Big Dog 98.9 FM and 1340 AM, along with FremontMoo.com.
Sunday - Moo 7, Souris Valley 4
The Moo captured the rubber game of the three-game series with Souris Valley, holding off the Sabre Dogs, 7-4, Sunday night at Moller Field.
Souris Valley scored in the first inning for the third time in the series. Justin Cooper led off the inning with a single to right, then stole second. Two batters later, Mason Dineson doubled to left to score Cooper and give the Sabre Dogs the lead. After Dineson was caught stealing, walks to McClintock and Grier and Callier’s hit by pitch loaded the bases for Sebastian Murillo, who doubled to drive in McClintock and Grier to make it 3-0.
The Moo answered in the bottom of the second. Ryan Koski reached on an error by the shortstop. Jaxson Simmerman was hit by a pitch. A two-run double to right by Luke Boynton scored Koski to make it 3-1. Brenden Duncan was hit by a pitch, loading the bases. Dillon Sears drew a bases loaded walk, driving in Simmerman to make it 3-2. Then Cooper Morrison served a two-run double to left to score Boynton and Duncan to give the Moo a 4-3 lead.
Fremont added to the lead in the fifth. With one out, Chaney Dodge singled to right, stole second, moved to third on a throwing error by the catcher and scored on a wild pitch to build the lead to 5-3. The Sabre Dogs struck back in the sixth. With one out, Chase Alford drew a walk, stole second, moved to third on a single by Josh Solomon and scored on a double steal with Solomon to cut Fremont’s lead to one. The Moo got the run back and added another to their lead in the bottom of the sixth. With two outs, Morrison drew a walk. Ronnie McBride reached on an error and moved to second on another. Brock Reller was intentionally walked, loading the bases for Chaney Dodge, who singled up the middle, scoring Morrison and McBride to make it 7-4 Fremont.
Brody Sintek earned the win, surviving a rocky first to allow just four more hits in his last four innings of work. Morrison paced the Moo offense, going 4-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Chaney Dodge was 2-for-4 with 2 RBI as well.
Saturday - Moo 7, Souris Valley 2
James Scurto won his third straight start and the Moo offense was opportunistic in defeating Souris Valley, 7-2, Saturday night at Moller Field. The win keeps the Moo alone in first place with 10 games to go in the regular season and evens the series with the Sabre Dogs at one game each.
Souris Valley scored in the first for the second time in the series. With one out, Josh Solomon doubled to left, then scored when Allen Grier singled to right with two outs. The Sabre Dogs struck again in the second. With one out, Nolan Monthei hit an infield single to the left side, stole second, then scored on another Solomon double to left, making it 2-0 Souris Valley.
Scurto took over from there, allowing just three hits and no runners to reach third base after the second inning. He faced just one batter over the minimum in his last six innings, inducing two double plays while striking out four. He won his third straight start, allowing seven earned runs in that span while pitching 21 innings and striking out 17 while walking just three.
Fremont took the lead in the bottom of the fourth. Brock Reller led off the inning by drawing a walk. Two batters later, Cheney Dodge reached on an error by the third baseman and moved to second on an error by the shortstop, with Reller moving to third. Nick Emanuel doubled to right-center, scoring Reller and Dodge to tie the game, 2-2. Emanuel moved to third on a grounder to second by Luke Boynton, then scored on a single by Brendan Duncan to give the Moo a 3-2 lead.
In the sixth, Fremont extended its lead, thanks to some Sabre Dogs wildness. Three walks and two bases-loaded hit-by-pitches brought in two runs, extending the lead to 5-2 Moo.
In the bottom of the eighth, Fremont put the game away. Boynton led off with a single to left, moved to second when Dillon Sears drew a walk, then scored when Morrison singled to right, pushing the lead to 6-2. With two outs, Reller was intentionally walked to load the bases, then Matt Abdelnour drew a bases loaded walk to drive in Sears and give the Moo a five-run lead.
Duncan led the Fremont offense, going 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk. Morrison and Emanuel drove in two runs each for the Moo.
Friday - Souris Valley 7, Moo 2
Sloppy defense by the Fremont Moo opened the door for Souris Valley to win, 7-2, Friday night at Moller Field. The Moo committed a team record nine errors, leading to four unearned runs.
The Sabre Dogs tallied a run in the first, thanks to three Fremont errors. Souris Valley scored again in the third, with singles by Josh Solomon, Mason Dineson and Bo McClintock loading the bases ahead of Chauncey Callier, who singled to left to score Solomon to make it 2-0.
Then in the fifth, three more Fremont errors led to three Souris Valley runs, pushing the lead to 5-0. In the sixth, a Dineson double drove in Solomon to make it 6-0.
Meanwhile, Marcello Terrazas held the Moo hitless through five innings, striking out nine. Fremont finally cracked the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth.
Luke White reached on an error, then Brock Reller blasted a two-run homer to right to put Fremont on the board. Souris Valley pushed across another unearned run in the ninth to build a five-run lead.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!