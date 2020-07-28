NAIA pushes back most fall championships to spring

“The NAIA realizes there are a wide range of considerations that come with postponing fall championships,” said NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr. “However, our first priority is making sure our student-athletes are not penalized by this decision. That will likely require temporary rule changes and accommodations as related to eligibility and seasons of competition, which the NAIA governance groups will begin further defining this week.”

In March 2020, the NAIA cancelled the spring 2020 sport season due to gathering restrictions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control. Consequently, no spring 2020 athlete was charged a season of competition.

“This decision exemplifies the COP placing a priority on institutional and conference autonomy while acting in the best interest of the association,” said Carr. “We are fortunate to have dedicated leadership across our shared governance groups who are passionate about supporting our student-athletes’ safety and overall experience.”

The NAIA had previously restricted the fall schedule to predominately conference only schedules.

The Great Plains Athletic Conference said earlier this month it plans to hold the fall schedule.

It is unclear how the postseason would work given the large delay between the end of the fall schedule - if conferences choose to compete in the fall - and viable times for the championships to happen in the spring, how spreading the championships over two academic semesters would affect eligibility and how the limited pool of teams would affect competitive balance.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0