Nebraska State Amateur
Charlie Brown of Fremont follows the path of his tee shot on the second hole during the Nebraska State Amateur stroke play tournament Thursday afternoon at the Fremont Golf Club in Fremont.

 Evan Nordstrom, Fremont Tribune

Alex Schaake increased his lead by two strokes and is in good position to claim his third-straight Nebraska Amateur Championship title following Friday at Fremont Golf Club.

Schaake, of Omaha, finished round two with a 4-under par 67 and is now at 134 with two rounds to go. The 2018 state match play champion recorded eight pars and one birdie on the back nine to start the second round with a 35. Schaake kept the momentum going on the front nine starting with an eagle on No. 1 and birdies on Nos. 3 and 5. He bogeyed the sixth hole and scored pars through the final three holes to complete his round.

Caleb Badura of Aurora is three strokes off the lead with a 137 after carding a 69 on Friday while Jace Guthmiller of Lincoln is third with a 138 following a one-under par 70.

Fremont native Andy Sajevic surged up the leaderboard after carding a 69 on Friday. He now sits six strokes off the lead with a 140. Sajevic recorded birdies on holes 5, 8, 13 and 18 and bogeyed 9 and 12.

Sajevic, who now lives in Omaha, is a three-time Nebraska Amateur Champion. He won back-to-back titles in 2010-11 and won again in 2013.

Glenn Bills of Omaha was just two strokes off the lead and in third place following Thursday’s round but dropped after carding a 75 Friday. He now sits sits at 2-over par and is tied for 11th.

Matthew Schaefer of Fordyce and Luke Gutschewski of Elkhorn both had steady rounds Friday and are tied for fifth place with identical rounds of 70-71–141.

John Sajevic, the top-ranked Nebraska Golf Association Senior standings, also surged up the leaderboard. He followed a 75 on Thursday with a 68 on Friday and is now tied for 7th at 1-over par.

Also making the cut is former Midland golfer, Renen Sahr (72-74–146), who is four strokes off the lead and current Midland golfer and Fremont native Garret Giesselmann (78-72–150) who is eight back.

Fremont golfers who did not make the cut are Charlie Brown (82-81–163), Tyler Stedman (84-86–170) and Collin Brown (90-87–177).

Nebraska Amateur Championship

Friday

At Fremont Golf Club

Fremont, Nebraska

Yardage: 6,532 Par 71

Second Round

Alex Schaake, Omaha67-67—134-8

Caleb Badura, Aurora68-69—137-5

Jace Guthmiller, Lincoln68-70—138-4

Andy Sajevic, Omaha71-69—140-2

Matthew Schaefer, Fordyce70-71—141-1

Luke Gutschewski, Elkhorn70-71—141-1

Vance Janssen, Blair71-71—142E

Nate Vontz, Lincoln70-73—1431

David Easley, Lincoln75-68—1431

John Sajevic, Fremont75-68—1431

Glenn Bills, Omaha69-75—1442

Kevin Gordon, Omaha77-67—1442

Alex Farrell, Elkhorn72-73—1453

Ryan Nietfeldt, Elkhorn73-72—1453

Cole Grandfield, Omaha74-72—1464

Renen Sahr, Fremont72-74—1464

Roger Sack, Lincoln72-75—1475

Andrew Godwin, Omaha76-71—1475

Jay Moore, Lincoln72-75—1475

JT Hudson, Omaha74-73—1475

Zach Hoffman, Omaha74-73—1475

Grant Johnson, Lincoln75-73—1486

Jackson Wendling, Lincoln73-75—1486

Sean Song, Omaha74-74—1486

Brett Hoffman, Papillion77-71—1486

Cade McCallum, Grand Island75-73—1486

Mitchell Klooz, Imperial76-72—1486

Eric Peel, Omaha76-73—1497

Jay Muller, Omaha75-74—1497

Noah Hofman, McCook75-74—1497

Derek Jacobsen, Omaha72-78—1508

Garret Giesselmann, Fremont78-72—1508

Jake Boor, Omaha75-75—1508

Josh Peters, Omaha73-77—1508

Koy Potthoff, Omaha75-75—1508

Rourke Jensen, Lincoln76-74—1508

Brian Csipkes, Gretna75-75—1508

Fernando Arzate, Bellevue77-73—1508

Trent Morrison, Omaha76-74—1508

Trevor Kosch, Humphrey75-75—1508

Alex Shattuck, Valentine77-74—1519

Dylan McCabe, Lincoln71-80—1519

Travis Minzel, Lincoln73-78—1519

Austin Murray, Kearney72-80—15210

Dan Huston, Omaha75-77—15210

Matthew Unruh, Lincoln77-75—15210

Tyler Welch, Seward77-75—15210

Danny Woodhead, Elkhorn76-76—15210

Jay Cottam, Hebron78-74—15210

Josh Wilson, Papillion78-74—15210

Mike Siwa, Omaha76-76—15210

Mike Takacs, Ashland76-76—15210

Clint Kracl, Schuyler77-76—15311

Patrick Tryon, Lincoln79-74—15311

AJ Nolin, Omaha73-80—15311

Ryan Knispel, Omaha74-79—15311

Tanner Owen, Lincoln73-80—15311

Jayson Brueggemann, Lincoln72-82—15412

Dana Van Ostrand, Lincoln78-77—15513

Will Andersen, Dakota City78-77—15513

Blake Giroux, Bennington78-77—15513

Jeff Anderson, Lincoln73-82—15513

Steven Ritzman, Elkhorn77-78—15513

