Alex Schaake increased his lead by two strokes and is in good position to claim his third-straight Nebraska Amateur Championship title following Friday at Fremont Golf Club.
Schaake, of Omaha, finished round two with a 4-under par 67 and is now at 134 with two rounds to go. The 2018 state match play champion recorded eight pars and one birdie on the back nine to start the second round with a 35. Schaake kept the momentum going on the front nine starting with an eagle on No. 1 and birdies on Nos. 3 and 5. He bogeyed the sixth hole and scored pars through the final three holes to complete his round.
Caleb Badura of Aurora is three strokes off the lead with a 137 after carding a 69 on Friday while Jace Guthmiller of Lincoln is third with a 138 following a one-under par 70.
Fremont native Andy Sajevic surged up the leaderboard after carding a 69 on Friday. He now sits six strokes off the lead with a 140. Sajevic recorded birdies on holes 5, 8, 13 and 18 and bogeyed 9 and 12.
Sajevic, who now lives in Omaha, is a three-time Nebraska Amateur Champion. He won back-to-back titles in 2010-11 and won again in 2013.
Glenn Bills of Omaha was just two strokes off the lead and in third place following Thursday’s round but dropped after carding a 75 Friday. He now sits sits at 2-over par and is tied for 11th.
Matthew Schaefer of Fordyce and Luke Gutschewski of Elkhorn both had steady rounds Friday and are tied for fifth place with identical rounds of 70-71–141.
John Sajevic, the top-ranked Nebraska Golf Association Senior standings, also surged up the leaderboard. He followed a 75 on Thursday with a 68 on Friday and is now tied for 7th at 1-over par.
Also making the cut is former Midland golfer, Renen Sahr (72-74–146), who is four strokes off the lead and current Midland golfer and Fremont native Garret Giesselmann (78-72–150) who is eight back.
Fremont golfers who did not make the cut are Charlie Brown (82-81–163), Tyler Stedman (84-86–170) and Collin Brown (90-87–177).
Nebraska Amateur Championship
Friday
At Fremont Golf Club
Fremont, Nebraska
Yardage: 6,532; Par 71
Second Round
Alex Schaake, Omaha 67-67—134 -8
Caleb Badura, Aurora 68-69—137 -5
Jace Guthmiller, Lincoln 68-70—138 -4
Andy Sajevic, Omaha 71-69—140 -2
Matthew Schaefer, Fordyce 70-71—141 -1
Luke Gutschewski, Elkhorn 70-71—141 -1
Vance Janssen, Blair 71-71—142 E
Nate Vontz, Lincoln 70-73—143 1
David Easley, Lincoln 75-68—143 1
John Sajevic, Fremont 75-68—143 1
Glenn Bills, Omaha 69-75—144 2
Kevin Gordon, Omaha 77-67—144 2
Alex Farrell, Elkhorn 72-73—145 3
Ryan Nietfeldt, Elkhorn 73-72—145 3
Cole Grandfield, Omaha 74-72—146 4
Renen Sahr, Fremont 72-74—146 4
Roger Sack, Lincoln 72-75—147 5
Andrew Godwin, Omaha 76-71—147 5
Jay Moore, Lincoln 72-75—147 5
JT Hudson, Omaha 74-73—147 5
Zach Hoffman, Omaha 74-73—147 5
Grant Johnson, Lincoln 75-73—148 6
Jackson Wendling, Lincoln 73-75—148 6
Sean Song, Omaha 74-74—148 6
Brett Hoffman, Papillion 77-71—148 6
Cade McCallum, Grand Island 75-73—148 6
Mitchell Klooz, Imperial 76-72—148 6
Eric Peel, Omaha 76-73—149 7
Jay Muller, Omaha 75-74—149 7
Noah Hofman, McCook 75-74—149 7
Derek Jacobsen, Omaha 72-78—150 8
Garret Giesselmann, Fremont 78-72—150 8
Jake Boor, Omaha 75-75—150 8
Josh Peters, Omaha 73-77—150 8
Koy Potthoff, Omaha 75-75—150 8
Rourke Jensen, Lincoln 76-74—150 8
Brian Csipkes, Gretna 75-75—150 8
Fernando Arzate, Bellevue 77-73—150 8
Trent Morrison, Omaha 76-74—150 8
Trevor Kosch, Humphrey 75-75—150 8
Alex Shattuck, Valentine 77-74—151 9
Dylan McCabe, Lincoln 71-80—151 9
Travis Minzel, Lincoln 73-78—151 9
Austin Murray, Kearney 72-80—152 10
Dan Huston, Omaha 75-77—152 10
Matthew Unruh, Lincoln 77-75—152 10
Tyler Welch, Seward 77-75—152 10
Danny Woodhead, Elkhorn 76-76—152 10
Jay Cottam, Hebron 78-74—152 10
Josh Wilson, Papillion 78-74—152 10
Mike Siwa, Omaha 76-76—152 10
Mike Takacs, Ashland 76-76—152 10
Clint Kracl, Schuyler 77-76—153 11
Patrick Tryon, Lincoln 79-74—153 11
AJ Nolin, Omaha 73-80—153 11
Ryan Knispel, Omaha 74-79—153 11
Tanner Owen, Lincoln 73-80—153 11
Jayson Brueggemann, Lincoln 72-82—154 12
Dana Van Ostrand, Lincoln 78-77—155 13
Will Andersen, Dakota City 78-77—155 13
Blake Giroux, Bennington 78-77—155 13
Jeff Anderson, Lincoln 73-82—155 13
Steven Ritzman, Elkhorn 77-78—155 13