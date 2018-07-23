GRETNA — Norfolk Nucor Steel used a five-run fifth inning to eliminate the First State Bank Seniors 7-6 on Saturday at the Class A Area 6 Baseball Tournament.
FSB opened the tournament on Friday night with a 2-1 loss to Grand Island Home Federal.
Down 6-2, Norfolk loaded the bases in the fifth on two hit batsmen and an infield single by T.J. Price. A passed ball scored one run and another came home on a fielder’s choice grounder by Dylan Rodgers.
Brandon Zwiener tied the game with a two-run single. He later scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball.
First State threatened in the top of the seventh. With one out, Logan Sacco doubled. He went to third on Mitchell Glause’s single to right field.
Brandon Ellenwood averted any damage, though, by retiring the next two batters.
FSB outhit Nucor 11-4, but left 10 runners on base.
The Seniors took a 1-0 lead in the second. Dillon Dix singled and moved to third on Reed Fitzke’s double. Sacco followed with a sacrifice fly.
The lead grew to 3-0 in the third.
Eli Herink led off with a single. With out one, Dylan Kucera singled to move Herink to third. A balk scored Herink and moved courtesy runner Zach Stevens to second. Stevens then advanced to third on a passed ball before scoring on a Dix sacrifice fly.
After Norfolk scored twice in the bottom of the fourth, but FSB answered with three in the fifth.
Kucera doubled and Stevens moved to third on a Dix single. Fitzke followed with a RBI double that moved Dix to third. The next two batters were retired before Nick Herink delivered a two-run single.
Jaden Driscoll got the win while Ellenwood picked up the save. Kucera took the loss. He allowed seven runs (five earned) on two hits, two walks and two hit batsmen in 4 2/3 innings of work. He struck out 11. Dix retired all four hitters he faced.
On Friday, scored its only two runs in the first inning and held on to defeat the Seniors.
Noah Halsey had a run-scoring single and Treyton Randall had a RBI ground out to put Home Federal up 2-0.
FSB cut the deficit in the half in the third inning. Eli Herink reached on an infield single and later scored on Austin Callahan’s double.
Javier Cruz got the win while Brody Sintek was the hard-luck loser. Sintek only allowed five hits and three walks while throwing a complete game. He struck out five.
Dix had two hits to lead FSB. Fitzke, Callahan and Herink also had one hit apiece.
The Seniors end the season at 20-11.