Fremont alum takes part in Olympic Trials

It was the third Olympic trials and 12th marathon for Baumert, now a resident of Minneapolis. She leaned on that experience in the early portion of the race, setting an even pace for the first half of the marathon as others jumped out to fast starts for the nationally televised event.

“I knew going into the race the conditions were going to be there,” Baumert said. “With that in mind, I took the race out pretty conservatively and I am happy that I did.”

Still, 15 of her first 20 miles all came in under 6:30.

“It’s a marathon, so it always gets you at some point,” Baumert said. “About mile 22 of the race, I really started to hit a wall and my legs started to feel all of those hills, really severely. It was a bit of a struggle those last four miles, but it was for everyone.”

She finished the race with her fastest mile of the day, logging a 6:05 on mile 26, taking 257th.

After training in the ice and snow of the Minnesota winter—which included many runs confined to her treadmill—Baumert was pleased with her performance.

“I am really proud of the training I put together and the result that came of it, given those conditions,” Baumert said.