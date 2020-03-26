Fremont alum takes part in Olympic Trials

Before COVID-19 postponed the Olympics, national team hopefuls put their best efforts forward at Olympic trials across the nation. For Fremont High School Athletic Hall of Fame inductee Lisa Baumert, that meant a trip to Atlanta, Georgia to take part in the Olympic Marathon Trials on Feb. 29.
“I am grateful that the race happened when it did because I think had the timing been different, it probably wouldn’t have gone off,” Baumert said.
The Fremont-native finished with a time of 2 hours, 51 minutes and 48 seconds.
“It was an interesting race,” Baumert said. “I don’t think I am alone in saying that it was probably the hardest marathon course that I’ve ever run.”
The course, run through the downtown in the capital city of Georgia, featured copious amounts of hills.
“We were basically going uphill or downhill the entire time,” Baumert said. “There were rarely points in the races where we were on a flat surface.”
Adding to the difficulty—beyond competing against nearly 500 of the best marathon runners in the country—were winds gusting up to 30 mph throughout the race.
“Running downtown between buildings kind of created a wind tunnel effect, so you kind of felt like you could never escape it,” Baumert said.
It was the third Olympic trials and 12th marathon for Baumert, now a resident of Minneapolis. She leaned on that experience in the early portion of the race, setting an even pace for the first half of the marathon as others jumped out to fast starts for the nationally televised event.
“I knew going into the race the conditions were going to be there,” Baumert said. “With that in mind, I took the race out pretty conservatively and I am happy that I did.”
Still, 15 of her first 20 miles all came in under 6:30.
“It’s a marathon, so it always gets you at some point,” Baumert said. “About mile 22 of the race, I really started to hit a wall and my legs started to feel all of those hills, really severely. It was a bit of a struggle those last four miles, but it was for everyone.”
She finished the race with her fastest mile of the day, logging a 6:05 on mile 26, taking 257th.
After training in the ice and snow of the Minnesota winter—which included many runs confined to her treadmill—Baumert was pleased with her performance.
“I am really proud of the training I put together and the result that came of it, given those conditions,” Baumert said.
Beyond competing in the race, the meet offered a chance to reconnect with the racing community in addition to spending time with the dozen friends and family members that came down to cheer on Baumert.
“I’ve been running for a long time and am fairly well-connected within the running community, so it was a bit of a reunion of sorts, just to reconnect with some folks that were past teammates, athletes that I’ve coached over the years and just friends,” Baumert said.
She took two weeks off completely from running after the trials to let her body recuperate from the training and has since begun running again.
“We are kind of stuck in the home all day, so getting out for a run is that highlight of my day when I can escape the house,” Baumert said.
As for marathon No. 13, Baumert is still undecided on what her next race will be and said she was leaning towards waiting until 2021 to embark on another.
“I know that I’ll be running local road races here in Minnesota when I am able and things open back up,” Baumert said.
She hopes to one day add the Boston Marathon, the New York Marathon to her running resume as well as some international races.
