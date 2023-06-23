Registration is being accepted for the Nebraska Senior Games, scheduled to be held from Aug. 3-6, in Kearney.

Men and women, age 50 and over, as of Dec. 31, 2023, are eligible to participate. Events include: golf, 5K and 10K road race, table tennis, pickleball, tennis, swimming, badminton, disc golf, racquetball, basketball free throw and hot shot, horseshoes, track and field, bowling, cycling, swimming, cornhole, and more.

The early registration deadline is Thursday, June 30. The final registration deadline is Monday, July 17. Online registration is available at www.nebraskaseniorgames.com. Entry forms also available at the City of Kearney Park and Recreation Department and at the Kearney Visitor’s Bureau. Call 308-237-4644 for additional information.