'Unapologetically curious' - Adam Monke set to run in Badwater 135 through Death Valley

“Every time I finish one of these races, I think that’s half the award for me, but every time I finish one, I feel a little bit of that sense of accomplishment, but then above that is to do hard things, it’s good for us, right? It’s good to do hard things.”

The final push of preparation for the race started five weeks prior to the race.

“I have almost 30 100 mile finishes and they I’ve never had to train for the unknown, like this, with the heat, and all the various elements that this race offers,” Monke said.

Attempting to acclimate to the extreme desert heat while not being in a desert has been a point of emphasis for Monke during the block.

While most people tried to find air conditioning or at least shade the day the heat topped out at 110 degrees in Nebraska, Monke was getting a run in.

He set off for a light 10 mile trip—after covering 25 miles in the morning—while wearing his winter running gear.

“And I tell you under that jacket, in the heat of the day, when it was that hot, it had to be 180 degrees,” Monke said.